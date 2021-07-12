|Position Job title
|Junior Exchange Engineer
|Type of role:
|Fixed
|Position type and expected hours of work
|Fulltime, and might require occasional after hours work
|Position Location
|PG Group Springs . Onsite Support
|Qualification Essential Competency
|– Deep understanding of core Microsoft Office 365 cloud technologies and services.
– Strong knowledge of Microsoft Exchange design, implementation and support.
– Experience designing and troubleshooting complex messaging and mail routing scenarios.
– Demonstrate architecture and implementation experience with hybrid Cloud technologies Azure, AWS.
– Experience with third-party migration tools.
– Strong scripting and automation capabilities.
– Experience with voice technologies preferred – Skype for Business, MS Teams.
– Knowledge of various industry compliance and regulatory information security standards such HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2, HITRUST and NIST is highly desired.
– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
– Ability to organize and prioritize tasks, work under a small or large team spanning across multiple business unit/practice areas.
– Self-managed and motivated individual with strong leadership skill.
|Qualification preferred education and experience
|5 years experience
|Essential functions
|– Manage the organizations Office 365 environment through day to day hands-on tasks.
– Lead the design and implementation of Microsoft and related Cloud technology solutions utilizing Office 365, Azure, EMS, and others.
– Lead complex troubleshooting and incident resolution events.
– Consult with business leaders to develop and implement solutions to business needs.
– Implement system security requirements defined under Information Security standards.
– Update, prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols.
– Monitor, maintain and administrate security measures for the protection of cloud systems.
|Experience required
|5 years + experience
|Work environment
|Remote Support
|Physical demands
|Travel
|No Travel