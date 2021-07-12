Junior Exchange Engineer

Jul 12, 2021

Position Job title

 Junior Exchange Engineer
Type of role:

 Fixed
Position type and expected hours of work

 Fulltime, and might require occasional after hours work
Position Location

 PG Group Springs . Onsite Support
Qualification Essential Competency

 – Deep understanding of core Microsoft Office 365 cloud technologies and services.

– Strong knowledge of Microsoft Exchange design, implementation and support.

– Experience designing and troubleshooting complex messaging and mail routing scenarios.

– Demonstrate architecture and implementation experience with hybrid Cloud technologies Azure, AWS.

– Experience with third-party migration tools.

– Strong scripting and automation capabilities.

– Experience with voice technologies preferred – Skype for Business, MS Teams.

– Knowledge of various industry compliance and regulatory information security standards such HIPAA, SOC1, SOC2, HITRUST and NIST is highly desired.

– Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

– Ability to organize and prioritize tasks, work under a small or large team spanning across multiple business unit/practice areas.

– Self-managed and motivated individual with strong leadership skill.
Qualification preferred education and experience

 5 years experience
Essential functions

 – Manage the organizations Office 365 environment through day to day hands-on tasks.

– Lead the design and implementation of Microsoft and related Cloud technology solutions utilizing Office 365, Azure, EMS, and others.

– Lead complex troubleshooting and incident resolution events.

– Consult with business leaders to develop and implement solutions to business needs.

– Implement system security requirements defined under Information Security standards.

– Update, prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols.

– Monitor, maintain and administrate security measures for the protection of cloud systems.
Experience required

 5 years + experience
Work environment

 Remote Support
Physical demands
Travel

 No Travel

Learn more/Apply for this position