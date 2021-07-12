Python Developer

If you are a Python Developer looking for a great opportunity to be part of an International Client and highly intelligent team, this role is for you!

5+ work experience on server-side applications specifically around integrations and data processing.

Experience in healthcare and /or other high availability real time systems is a huge plus.

Computer Science degree or equivalent; preference will be given to candidates with post-graduate honours and masters degrees.

Experience with the following:

o Python development (5yrs)

o SqlAlchemy (2yrs)

o Flask (1yr)

o Microservices (2yr)

o Docker (4yrs)

o Kubernetes (1yr)

o Google Cloud Platform or AWS (1yr)

o Kafka (1yr)

o SQL/RDBMS (4yrs)

o MongoDB (1yr)

o Some Dev/Ops experience (1/2yr)

o Neo4j or Graph DB experience as a plus

