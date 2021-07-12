Scrum Master/Project Manager

Job Objectives

To ensure that the project is delivered on time, on schedule, on budget and within scope.

To ensure the attainment of the company’s business case objectives, business objectives and benefits of the project.

To manage the service providers towards the successful outcome.

To coordinate and align all stakeholders to ensure success of the project.

To implement an integrated project that meets the current and future needs of the company.

To implement a system in a manner that supports standardization of data and using best practices for business processes.

To ensure that the project is managed according to company governance framework, PMO and relevant legislation.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Relevant Project Management Certification

Relevant tertiary ICT qualification

5 years project management experience

Proven experience in agile methodology

Experience in communicating and presenting up to Board level

Proven experience in managing tenders for product selection and system integration

Knowledge:

Project management Methodologies (PMBOK/ Prince II)

Financial Management and budgeting principles

Public Financial Management Act

ISO 9001

Change management principles

Skills:

Strong coordination; organising and administration skills

Strong project documentation and reporting

Cost management and procurement

Time Management and prioritising

Above-average Numeracy and Budgeting skills

Well-developed analytical and problem solving competence

Well-developed interpersonal skills and diplomacy

Business awareness

Relationship management and influence: ability to motivate, ensure buy-in; resolve conflict

Implementing change

Proficient with MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.

Desired Skills:

PMBOK

Prince

ISO9001

Change Management

Financial Management

ICT

Project Management

Scrum master

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

Company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town seeks to employ a high skilled Scrum Master/Project Manager, to ensure the successful implementation of the TITAN 2.0 project and decommissioning Navision according to budget, time and quality and ensuring that the business objectives are met.

This is a fixed-term position for two (2) years.

Learn more/Apply for this position