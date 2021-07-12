Senior Software Developer

Our client requires an energetic individual to fill the position. The successful candidate will be based in the East Rand and will report to the Executive Information Officer. The opportunity to work from home will be considered on individual and/or project basis.

The candidate should work well in coordination with cross-functional team members to design, develop, and maintain bespoke solutions. The candidate must be comfortable working as part of a team while taking the initiative to take lead on new innovations and projects while migrating legacy systems across to more current technology.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, design, implement and maintain software programs and services.

Create and maintain SQL Server database tables, functions and Stored Procedures.

Implementation of Unit testing for new software modules and services.

Determining operational practicality, identifying areas for modification in existing programs and subsequently developing these modifications.

Working closely with other developers as well as business.

Assists in enforcement of development deadlines and schedules.

Prioritize multiple tasks effectively.

REQUIREMENTS:

A bachelor’s degree (or equivalent type diploma) in computer programming, computer science, or information technology.

Minimum 6 years’ experience working in C#, .NET & .NET Core.

Full proficiency in both front end and back-end development (Blazor and DevExpress experience will be beneficial).

Proficiency in Web APIs, Queues and File Processing.

Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft SQL Server & SQL queries/stored procedures.

Good communication skills.

Good analytical, software design and problem-solving skills.

Should you not receive a response within 10 working days, please consider your application unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position