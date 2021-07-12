Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the retail industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Software Developer.

Responsibilities:

  • Perform various coding assignments and ensure all coding is accurate and functional.
  • Actively create and design plans and assist in creating standards for various projects.
  • Accurately analyse the plans and schematics of applications
  • Plan layout and installation of new systems or modifications of existing systems
  • Develop new or custom features to software products.

Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science of Software Engineering or relevant
  • 5+ years relevant work experience
  • Technical knowledge in the following programmes essential; C#, CSS, SQL, VB.net, ASP.net, JavaScript
  • Technical knowledge in the following essential; JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap, Entity Framework, Qlikview andSyspro

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

