Software Developer at Headhunters

Our client in the retail industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Software Developer.

Responsibilities:

Perform various coding assignments and ensure all coding is accurate and functional.

Actively create and design plans and assist in creating standards for various projects.

Accurately analyse the plans and schematics of applications

Plan layout and installation of new systems or modifications of existing systems

Develop new or custom features to software products.

Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science of Software Engineering or relevant

5+ years relevant work experience

Technical knowledge in the following programmes essential; C#, CSS, SQL, VB.net, ASP.net, JavaScript

Technical knowledge in the following essential; JQuery, JSON, AJAX, Bootstrap, Entity Framework, Qlikview andSyspro

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position