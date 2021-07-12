Software Tester at Headhunters

Jul 12, 2021

Our client in the retail & wholesale industry sector and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Software Tester.

Responsibilities:

  • Testing of software Applications
  • Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.
  • Recording results in test documentation.
  • Identifying and logging test failures and identifying with the software development team.
  • Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.
  • Creating and executing test plans for software development.
  • Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.
  • Executing test cases.
  • Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.
  • Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance and regression testing.
  • Verifying SQL query and stored procedure.
  • Testing developed software against specified requirements.
  • Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.
  • Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.
  • Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.

Requirements:

  • IT Qualification in Software Development or similar is essential
  • At least 5 years experience working as a Software Tester or Business Analyst
  • Testing and automation experience
  • Experience in UX/UI processes highly advantageous
  • Experience in layout and user journey advantageous

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

