Software Tester at Headhunters

Our client in the retail & wholesale industry sector and based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to employ a Software Tester.

Responsibilities:

Testing of software Applications

Developing test cases and creating test scripts required for successful software.

Recording results in test documentation.

Identifying and logging test failures and identifying with the software development team.

Working closely with the developers to have better understanding of the application.

Creating and executing test plans for software development.

Developing test cases and creates test scripts required for successful software.

Executing test cases.

Creating dummy data for testing and test new and existing applications.

Performing software testing, functional, integration, performance and regression testing.

Verifying SQL query and stored procedure.

Testing developed software against specified requirements.

Ensuring the resolved defects/failures is re-tested.

Performing regression testing whenever there are changes made to the code defects.

Designing testing scenarios for usability testing.

Requirements:

IT Qualification in Software Development or similar is essential

At least 5 years experience working as a Software Tester or Business Analyst

Testing and automation experience

Experience in UX/UI processes highly advantageous

Experience in layout and user journey advantageous

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position