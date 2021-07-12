Tarsus On Demand scoops 2021 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year award

Tarsus On Demand has won the 2021 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Award. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“The past year has challenged us all to absorb rapid change and to adapt at scale,” says Anton Herbst, CEO of Tarsus On Demand. “I would like to applaud the effort, commitment, passion and agility of our team at Tarsus On Demand, the Microsoft team and all our partners in the Microsoft Partner Network for the many ways in which you collaborated to build an ecosystem that solves real customer problems.

“We’re particularly pleased with the response that our partner and ISV programs, both key components of our approach to customers, have received in the past 12 months. This award is testimony to what is possible when we work together to enable our customers to use digital technologies to grow and improve their businesses or, better yet, build new digital businesses. This matters greatly in the context of our current business environment, and even more so to the growth and development of South Africa.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Tarsus On Demand was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in South Africa.

“I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” says Rodney Clark, corporate vice-president: global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief at Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers – from cloud-to-edge – and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”