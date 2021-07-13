BCX attains VMware cloud verification status

BCX has achieved the cloud verification status from global computing and virtualisation technology company, VMware.

Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimisation and flexibility.

“BCX is one of a few South African companies that have achieved VMware cloud verification. This achievement will give the BCX customer more confidence in our reliable cloud services which are backed by one of the world’s largest cloud computing software companies,” says Frans Basson, chief of cloud platform solutions at BCX.

According to Basson, BCX is always looking for ways to improve and building upon its services. Becoming a VMware Enterprise partner was a necessary step to enhancing BCX’s virtualisation and cloud services portfolio.

“Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organisations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses,” says Herve Renault, VMware Cloud Provider business senior director.

“Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware cloud providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting BCX as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud,” adds Renault.