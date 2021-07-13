BI Developer Supply Chain

Tools and Technologies
- Tableau BI
- Power BI
- Qlikview
- Quicksights
- SQL coding (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres, Oracle SQL, etc) – essential
- Strong UX/UI design capability
- Proficient in MS Office (excel, powerquery, pivots, etc)
Key responsibilities and Accountabilities
- Engage with internal business and technical stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure objectives, priorities and key requirements are agreed and understood.
- Interpret data and identify issues, risks and opportunities and relate results and insights to Business users.
- Conceptualize, design and build Business Intelligence (BI) models in support of business requirements.
- Oversee integrity of reports, both when developing new reports as well as when executing existing scripts to ensure data is accurately presented. “Abillity to mark one’s own homework”
- Supply chain projects and extensive finanical modelling across different industries
Skills, Knowledge, qualifications required for job
- Minimum Requirements – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Business or similar with a focus on analytics, business information management.
- Preferred Requirements – BEng Industrial and Systems OR Relevant industry position needed
- Five (5) years relevant experience in Business Intelligence / Management Information AND on database technology used for business intelligence and /or analytics
- At least 5 years’ experience working with structured query language including Transact SQL
- Experience with analysing complex requirements
- Working knowledge of Business Intelligence tools i.e (list above)
- Experience in Supply Chain beneficial
- Ability to work under pressure
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills
- Experienced in senior stakeholder management
- Previous experience in dealing with cross functional and multiple jurisdiction team would be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Transact SQL
- Tableau BI
- Power BI
- Qlikview
- MSSQL
- Postgres
- Oracle SQL
- UX/UI
- MS powerquery
- Supply chain
- Business Intelligence
- Management information
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Supply chain and business consulting across many industry verticals, you are assured of onging intellectual stimulation and broad based experience. The company and team attract leading lights in the industry and their growth is testamony to their deliverables.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus