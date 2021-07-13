BI Developer Supply Chain

Tools and Technologies

Tableau BI

Power BI

Qlikview

Quicksights

SQL coding (MSSQL, MySQL, Postgres, Oracle SQL, etc) – essential

Strong UX/UI design capability

Proficient in MS Office (excel, powerquery, pivots, etc)

Key responsibilities and Accountabilities

Engage with internal business and technical stakeholders to understand requirements and ensure objectives, priorities and key requirements are agreed and understood.

Interpret data and identify issues, risks and opportunities and relate results and insights to Business users.

Conceptualize, design and build Business Intelligence (BI) models in support of business requirements.

Oversee integrity of reports, both when developing new reports as well as when executing existing scripts to ensure data is accurately presented. “Abillity to mark one’s own homework”

Supply chain projects and extensive finanical modelling across different industries

Skills, Knowledge, qualifications required for job

Minimum Requirements – Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Mathematics, Statistics, Business or similar with a focus on analytics, business information management.

Preferred Requirements – BEng Industrial and Systems OR Relevant industry position needed

Five (5) years relevant experience in Business Intelligence / Management Information AND on database technology used for business intelligence and /or analytics

At least 5 years’ experience working with structured query language including Transact SQL

Experience with analysing complex requirements

Working knowledge of Business Intelligence tools i.e (list above)

Experience in Supply Chain beneficial

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Experienced in senior stakeholder management

Previous experience in dealing with cross functional and multiple jurisdiction team would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Transact SQL

Tableau BI

Power BI

Qlikview

MSSQL

Postgres

Oracle SQL

UX/UI

MS powerquery

Supply chain

Business Intelligence

Management information

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Supply chain and business consulting across many industry verticals, you are assured of onging intellectual stimulation and broad based experience. The company and team attract leading lights in the industry and their growth is testamony to their deliverables.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

