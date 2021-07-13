BUSINESS ANALYST HUMAN RESOURCES

My Client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a BUSINESS ANALYST HUMAN RESOURCES.

Key responsibilities include:

Control / mitigate project deliverables

Present and communicate to steer-co and project teams

Information gathering from relevant stakeholders

Co-ordinate project tasks and manage milestones to the project team

Draft and design process flows and system integrations

Provision of detailed documentation of information, data and solutions

Supply users with skills & knowledge of processes and the system via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

Knowledge required:

Agile working methodologies and principles

Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications

Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles

Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting

MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user

System integration (HR/ Payroll?environment)

Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA

Working knowledge of:

Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services

Hardware and Software lifecycle management

SDLC

Change Control governance principles and Defect management

Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment

Utilizing various modelling techniques

UI / UX

Process Mapping tools (Visio, [URL Removed]

Advantageous:

Experience with the PaySpace Payroll System

SKILLS required:

Strong analytical skills

Written and verbal communication skills

Planning and organising skills

Influencing skills

Networking skills

Evaluation skills

Problem solving skills

Presentation skills

Facilitation skill

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst with at least 2 years’ experience within the retail, HR and Finance environment

Business Analyst experience: system analysis, & business process development, including the facilitation of workshops and the preparation of documentation including the mapping of integration diagrams.

This will require a close working relationship with the process team

System support: maintaining an incident management process including resolution management; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents and provide training and feedback to the business

Setup of test scenarios, executing of UAT testing and facilitate the quality assurance of the solution

Experience in mapping integration processes between new packages, solutions and internal systems

Drafting training material & train the users on new systems and functions implemented

Provide input to process team in order to compile operational SOP documentationPreferred:

Business process exposure/understanding (HR & Payroll)

Process optimizing/improvement

Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD

IT and 3rd party collaboration

Setup and Management of Testing

Project Management

Training/Change management

Systems/Business support

System Architecture understanding (HR & Payroll- integration environment/technical competency)

Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram,

Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business

Degree/Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)

Preferred:

A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma

Project Management Diploma/Certificate

Advantageous:

Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)

Send CV by the 20th of July 2021.

