My Client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a BUSINESS ANALYST HUMAN RESOURCES.
Key responsibilities include:
Control / mitigate project deliverables
- Present and communicate to steer-co and project teams
- Information gathering from relevant stakeholders
- Co-ordinate project tasks and manage milestones to the project team
- Draft and design process flows and system integrations
- Provision of detailed documentation of information, data and solutions
- Supply users with skills & knowledge of processes and the system via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users
Knowledge required:
Agile working methodologies and principles
- Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications
- Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
- Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
- MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
- System integration (HR/ Payroll?environment)
- Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA
Working knowledge of:
- Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services
- Hardware and Software lifecycle management
- SDLC
- Change Control governance principles and Defect management
- Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment
- Utilizing various modelling techniques
- UI / UX
- Process Mapping tools (Visio, [URL Removed]
Advantageous:
- Experience with the PaySpace Payroll System
SKILLS required:
- Strong analytical skills
- Written and verbal communication skills
- Planning and organising skills
- Influencing skills
- Networking skills
- Evaluation skills
- Problem solving skills
- Presentation skills
- Facilitation skill
EXPERIENCE:
Essential:
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst with at least 2 years’ experience within the retail, HR and Finance environment
- Business Analyst experience: system analysis, & business process development, including the facilitation of workshops and the preparation of documentation including the mapping of integration diagrams.
This will require a close working relationship with the process team
- System support: maintaining an incident management process including resolution management; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents and provide training and feedback to the business
- Setup of test scenarios, executing of UAT testing and facilitate the quality assurance of the solution
- Experience in mapping integration processes between new packages, solutions and internal systems
- Drafting training material & train the users on new systems and functions implemented
- Provide input to process team in order to compile operational SOP documentationPreferred:
- Business process exposure/understanding (HR & Payroll)
- Process optimizing/improvement
- Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
- IT and 3rd party collaboration
- Setup and Management of Testing
- Project Management
- Training/Change management
- Systems/Business support
- System Architecture understanding (HR & Payroll- integration environment/technical competency)
- Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram,
Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)
QUALIFICATIONS
Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business
- Degree/Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)
Preferred:
- A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma
- Project Management Diploma/Certificate
Advantageous:
- Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)
Send CV by the 20th of July 2021.
Desired Skills:
- llBA
- Process related Diploma
- Project Management
- Business Analysis
- Written and verbal communication
- Planning
- organising
- Influencing
- Networking
- Evaluation
- Problem solving
- Facilitation
- Presentation
- SaaS
- SDLC
- UI / UX
- Process Mapping tools
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma