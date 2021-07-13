BUSINESS ANALYST HUMAN RESOURCES

Jul 13, 2021

My Client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a BUSINESS ANALYST HUMAN RESOURCES.

Key responsibilities include:

Control / mitigate project deliverables

  • Present and communicate to steer-co and project teams
  • Information gathering from relevant stakeholders
  • Co-ordinate project tasks and manage milestones to the project team
  • Draft and design process flows and system integrations
  • Provision of detailed documentation of information, data and solutions
  • Supply users with skills & knowledge of processes and the system via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users

Knowledge required:

Agile working methodologies and principles

  • Working knowledge of implementing and maintaining systems/services/applications
  • Knowledge of PMBOK and BABOK management principles
  • Ability to compile quantitative and or qualitative information/reporting
  • MS Suite Intermediate – Advanced user
  • System integration (HR/ Payroll?environment)
  • Knowledge of Personal Data Protection – POPIA

Working knowledge of:

  • Cloud based (SaaS) software applications that can enable services
  • Hardware and Software lifecycle management
  • SDLC
  • Change Control governance principles and Defect management
  • Fit for purpose system integration in an ERP- and non-ERP environment
  • Utilizing various modelling techniques
  • UI / UX
  • Process Mapping tools (Visio, [URL Removed]

Advantageous:

  • Experience with the PaySpace Payroll System

SKILLS required:

  • Strong analytical skills
  • Written and verbal communication skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Influencing skills
  • Networking skills
  • Evaluation skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Presentation skills
  • Facilitation skill

EXPERIENCE:
Essential:

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst with at least 2 years’ experience within the retail, HR and Finance environment
  • Business Analyst experience: system analysis, & business process development, including the facilitation of workshops and the preparation of documentation including the mapping of integration diagrams.

This will require a close working relationship with the process team

  • System support: maintaining an incident management process including resolution management; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents and provide training and feedback to the business
  • Setup of test scenarios, executing of UAT testing and facilitate the quality assurance of the solution
  • Experience in mapping integration processes between new packages, solutions and internal systems
  • Drafting training material & train the users on new systems and functions implemented
  • Provide input to process team in order to compile operational SOP documentationPreferred:
  • Business process exposure/understanding (HR & Payroll)
  • Process optimizing/improvement
  • Elicitation and documenting BRS/BRD
  • IT and 3rd party collaboration
  • Setup and Management of Testing
  • Project Management
  • Training/Change management
  • Systems/Business support
  • System Architecture understanding (HR & Payroll- integration environment/technical competency)
  • Unified Modeling Language (UML – High-level context diagram, Product Breakdown Structure, System Architecture diagram, Flow Chart, Business Workflow diagram,

Business Process Model and Notation, Use Case diagram, Use Case Narrative)

QUALIFICATIONS

Degree/Diploma in IT or BCom in IT/Business

  • Degree/Diploma (Information Technology, Computer Science, System Design, Management science, Business studies, Information Systems, Business Analyst)

Preferred:

  • A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma
  • Project Management Diploma/Certificate

Advantageous:

  • Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA)

Send CV by the 20th of July 2021.

