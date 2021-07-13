C# .Net System Architect – REMOTE – R12m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

ONE OF South Africa’s fastest growing group risk and life insurance fintech is looking for an influential and brave leader by heart to join their business as they conquer the next frontier.
Joining this team means that you are educated and know how the world works. You will be responsible for the definition of the architectural strategy as well as the design and implementation of systems
Key experience:
- 3-6 years within architecture
- WCF or ASP Net, .Net 4 and above
- JavaScript, JQuery and CSS
- Extensive experience creating queries, triggers, procedures, and functions
- Sound understanding of Microsoft Windows and communication protocols
Additional experience:
- Experience in web development, multithreaded applications, and rich Internet Applications
- SVN or GIT, Jenkins, or Bamboo or CruiseControl
- Diploma or Degree in IS, Engineering or Mathematical Sciences
Desired Skills:
- WCF
- ASP Net
- .Net 4
- JavaScript
- JQuery
- CSS
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma