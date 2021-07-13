C# .Net System Architect – REMOTE – R12m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

ONE OF South Africa’s fastest growing group risk and life insurance fintech is looking for an influential and brave leader by heart to join their business as they conquer the next frontier.

Joining this team means that you are educated and know how the world works. You will be responsible for the definition of the architectural strategy as well as the design and implementation of systems

Key experience:

3-6 years within architecture

WCF or ASP Net, .Net 4 and above

JavaScript, JQuery and CSS

Extensive experience creating queries, triggers, procedures, and functions

Sound understanding of Microsoft Windows and communication protocols

Additional experience:

Experience in web development, multithreaded applications, and rich Internet Applications

SVN or GIT, Jenkins, or Bamboo or CruiseControl

Diploma or Degree in IS, Engineering or Mathematical Sciences

Reference Number for this position is SZ53364 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R12m PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

WCF

ASP Net

.Net 4

JavaScript

JQuery

CSS

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

