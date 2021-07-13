Commvault partners with SoftwareONE

Commvault has announced the launch of a new partnership with SoftwareONE.

SoftwareONE is Metallic’s first Managed Service Provider (MSP) global design partner for delivering Metallic-based SaaS data protection solutions in the form of BackupSimple powered by Metallic. B

ackupSimple is SoftwareONE’s cloud-based managed service offering to deliver critical data backup and recovery capabilities for companies of all sizes. Built on Metallic solutions and delivered by SoftwareONE, BackupSimple protects and manages data from SaaS applications to endpoints to hybrid cloud workloads.

“We’re excited to partner with SoftwareONE to offer their customers industry-leading data protection, while simplifying partner adoption via the rapid time to value, lower costs, and ease of management that comes with SaaS,” says Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO of Commvault.

“Coupling SoftwareONE’s world-class managed services and customer focus with the flexibility and scalability of Metallic’s breadth of offerings will surely accelerate the creation of streamlined customer onboarding, experience, management, and operational processes as we build the industry’s leading managed service program.”

“At SoftwareONE, we enable digital transformation of our customers’ businesses through innovative cloud and technology solutions.” says Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE. “We’re honoured to be Metallic’s first MSP design partner, enhancing our managed services portfolio to help protect, manage, and optimise our customers’ infrastructure and critical data in the cloud.

“Our managed services provide the deep technical expertise and 24x7x365 operational capabilities that our customers need for their business operations. With this approach, our digital, commercial technology transformation teams are able to partner with our customers to drive their agenda for their users as part of a workplace modernisation or enable scalable modern application delivery through the cloud for users or partners, free from the day-to-day operational burden.”