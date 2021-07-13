Expert C# Backend Developer – Full Remote – R720k to R960k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) consulting company based in Centurion is currently actively searching for a productive and efficient C# Backend developer to join their dynamic team.
This permanent role is fully remote. Don’t hesitate, we would love to meet you, apply today.
Requirements:
- C # 8.0
- Generics
- LINQ & Lambda expressions
- .Net Core 5.0, ASP.NET Core 5.0
- Web API
- Swagger
- SignalR
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and testing of modern feature in applications.
- Frequent communication with the team involved in the development process.
- Execution, testing and bug fixing.
- Retrieving data from different sources and formats using LINQ.
- Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code.
- Must be available for after-hours support.
Qualifications:
- Must have a BSc degree in Computer Science or similar qualification.
- Must have gotten a C or more for higher-grade maths.
- Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.
