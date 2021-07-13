Finance and Project Manager

Our client who specializes within the Optometric Industry, is seeking a Finance and Project Manager

Requirements:

Minimum CA qualification

1 – 2 years post articles experience advantageous

Strong academic record

Entrepreneurial and independent thinker

Current VAT legislature knowledge

Financial systems knowledge

Responsibilities:

Financial supervision and/or performance of various takes in the following areas, including but not limited to:

Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement

Analysing business performance

Cash and capital management

Banking control

Production of monthly, quarterly and annual management reporting

Prepare month end closing and reconciliation process

Prepares general ledger entries and reconciling accounts

Statutory Returns (VAT, PAYE)

Resolving accounting and financial queries

Monthly reconciliation of all balance sheet accounts and accruals and provisions

Account analysis and recommendations for improvement

Develops and implements accounting procedures

Protects organisations values by keeping information confidential

Streamline internal processes

Desired Skills:

CA(SA)

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

