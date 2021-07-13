Reference: SL50334
Our client who specializes within the Optometric Industry, is seeking a Finance and Project Manager
Requirements:
- Minimum CA qualification
- 1 – 2 years post articles experience advantageous
- Strong academic record
- Entrepreneurial and independent thinker
- Current VAT legislature knowledge
- Financial systems knowledge
Responsibilities:
Financial supervision and/or performance of various takes in the following areas, including but not limited to:
- Financial support to various projects targeting revenue enhancement
- Analysing business performance
- Cash and capital management
- Banking control
- Production of monthly, quarterly and annual management reporting
- Prepare month end closing and reconciliation process
- Prepares general ledger entries and reconciling accounts
- Statutory Returns (VAT, PAYE)
- Resolving accounting and financial queries
- Monthly reconciliation of all balance sheet accounts and accruals and provisions
- Account analysis and recommendations for improvement
- Develops and implements accounting procedures
- Protects organisations values by keeping information confidential
- Streamline internal processes
