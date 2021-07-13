Front End Developer

Jul 13, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank in Sandton is looking for an experienced Front End Developer to join their fast growing team.

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

  • 4 years+ proven software development experience
  • .NET Core
  • C#
  • SQL
  • CSS
  • React JS
  • DB Design on MSSQL, SQL, PL-SQL
  • Web Services
  • Rest Services
  • WPF, MVVM Model, MVC design patterns
  • Web component development
  • An understanding of SOA

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

