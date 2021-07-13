Gaming monitor shipments up 116%

Gaming hardware orders and shipments set record highs in 2020 as people were forced to stay indoors and find alternative forms of entertainment.

According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites USA, an estimated 18,4-million units of gaming monitors were shipped in 2020, a more than 116% increase from 2019.

Gaming monitors differ from regular monitors in that they are capable of high-performance and are classified as such if a monitor has a refresh rate of at least 100HZ. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns, it forced upon nations, demand for such monitors increased dramatically in 2020.

A total of 18,4-million gaming monitors were shipped in 2020 compared to just 8,5-million in 2019 – a 116% YoY increase. The momentum built from 2020 is expected to continue into 2021 with gaming monitor shipments projected to grow a further 40,76% and reach 25,9-million units shipped.

Popular computer hardware brand MSI experienced the highest growth among leading brands registering a 114% YoY increase in gaming monitor shipments.

Asus had the highest YoY growth for monitor shipments (both gaming and non-gaming) among leading brands, buoyed by a 108% YoY increase in gaming monitor shipments.

AOC/Philips also recorded triple-digit growth with a 102% YoY growth owing to the strong performance of their curved gaming monitors.

Halfway through 2020, forecasts showed that the shipment of curved monitors also increased significantly for the year. It was estimated that 12,9-million units of curved monitors were shipped in 2020, a 24% increase from the 10,4-million units that were sold in the year prior. A further 11,3-million units of curved monitors are projected to be shipped in 2021.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites USA, comments: “2020’s pandemic caused a significant spike for the entire gaming industry and gaming monitor brands took full advantage. Monitors as a whole experienced tremendous growth as people’s homes became an extension of their offices during the pandemic while gaming monitors particularly reached new heights. Expect this momentum to carry over the next few years as hybrid work models become a more permanent fixture in the corporate world.”