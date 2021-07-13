Intermediate and Senior Java Developers

Are you a Java Developer? Are you looking for an awesome career and making an impressionable difference? Then you are who we are looking for!
We are in search of experienced Senior and Mid-tier Java Developers to join an exciting environment, designing and building innovative transactional systems. Your experience in payments and/or transactional processes or platforms is an advantage.
What makes our client so awesome you may ask? Apart from creating a climate where you can demonstrate your development wizardry, Our client offers:
- Work alongside a forward thinking and innovative team.
- Great tools, technology and infrastructure.
- Vitality affiliated onsite gym open 24/7.
- Reward and recognition are key with great potential earning for our top performers.
- Access to wellness program for employees and close relatives at no cost.
- Great chill facilities with a daily free meal provided to all our employees.
Do you have the following skills?
Full Stack Developer:
- Java JEE
- Java Script
- IBM MQ Series
- Glassfish / Payara / Weblogic
- Primefaces
- Microsoft SQL Server / MariaDB
- SOAP / RESTful Web Services
- EJB
- IntelliJ
- Bitbucket
- Jira
- Kubernetes / Docker
Front End Developer:
- React
- Angular
- js
- ECMA Script
- HTML / CSS
- Nodejs
- Experience in Java Script testing and frameworks.
- Highly proficient with Java Script language and its modern Es6+ syntax and features.
- Proficiency with modern development tools like Babel, Webpack, Git, Maven and Jenkins.
- Deployment into small docker images with rest back end services.
- Role Based Access Control (RBAC) in Node with JWT.
If you are excited and interested in finding out more, or if you know of someone who fits the profile and you would want to refer, then start your journey by contacting us at [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Java Jee
- Java Script
- IBM MQ Series
- Glassfish
- Payar
- Weblogic
- Primefaces
- SQL Server
- Maria DB
- Soap
- Restful Web Services
- EJB
- Intellij
- bitbucket
- jira
- kubernetes
- docker
- React
- Angular
- VUE.js
- ECMA Script
- HTML
- CSS
- NOdejs
- Testing
- frameworks