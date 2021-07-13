IT Architect

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Architect – Windows OS for Desktop to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Menlyn / Rosslyn

Minimum Years of Experience:

  • A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences …) or a comparable qualification.
  • Strong analytical thinking (technical as well as product design)
  • Excellent communication skills, concise, and targeted towards your audience: engineers, products or stakeholders.
  • Interest in technology stacks and technology trends
  • Strong written and spoken English skills are mandatory.
  • Strong Documentation skills.

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Strong technical experience with Windows OS (Windows 10), Group Policy configurations, OS image engineering and deployment
  • Strong technical experience with Windows OS Security and Patch Management process
  • Expertise in the Windows Architecture and Windows 10 Modern Management.
  • Project Management Skills (Rollout as well as Migrations)
  • Knowledge in provider steering
  • Knowledge in operations within a large corporate environment Know how of the agile methodologyTasks And Responsibilities:
  • Take full ownership of the Client’s Windows OS for Desktop solution, act as the SME (subject matter expert) within other initiatives and projects
  • Closely work with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and secure solution.
  • Design, Support, Maintain and Implement the Client’s Windows OS for Desktop computers solution
  • Technology observation of innovations on Windows platforms
  • Design, Support, Maintain and Implement a geographically distributed client infrastructure for more than 100.000 clients
  • Keep track of all issues from patches,features,deployment, permissions
  • Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server and Hardware

Desired Skills:

  • agile

