IT Architect

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Architect – Windows OS for Desktop to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Menlyn / Rosslyn

Minimum Years of Experience:

A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences …) or a comparable qualification.

Strong analytical thinking (technical as well as product design)

Excellent communication skills, concise, and targeted towards your audience: engineers, products or stakeholders.

Interest in technology stacks and technology trends

Strong written and spoken English skills are mandatory.

Strong Documentation skills.

Technical / Functional Skills:

Strong technical experience with Windows OS (Windows 10), Group Policy configurations, OS image engineering and deployment

Strong technical experience with Windows OS Security and Patch Management process

Expertise in the Windows Architecture and Windows 10 Modern Management.

Project Management Skills (Rollout as well as Migrations)

Knowledge in provider steering

Knowledge in operations within a large corporate environment Know how of the agile methodologyTasks And Responsibilities:

Take full ownership of the Client’s Windows OS for Desktop solution, act as the SME (subject matter expert) within other initiatives and projects

Closely work with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and secure solution.

Design, Support, Maintain and Implement the Client’s Windows OS for Desktop computers solution

Technology observation of innovations on Windows platforms

Design, Support, Maintain and Implement a geographically distributed client infrastructure for more than 100.000 clients

Keep track of all issues from patches,features,deployment, permissions

Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server and Hardware

Desired Skills:

agile

