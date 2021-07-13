An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a IT Architect – Windows OS for Desktop to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Menlyn / Rosslyn
Minimum Years of Experience:
- A university degree in a relevant field of study (e.g. computer science, engineering, sciences …) or a comparable qualification.
- Strong analytical thinking (technical as well as product design)
- Excellent communication skills, concise, and targeted towards your audience: engineers, products or stakeholders.
- Interest in technology stacks and technology trends
- Strong written and spoken English skills are mandatory.
- Strong Documentation skills.
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Strong technical experience with Windows OS (Windows 10), Group Policy configurations, OS image engineering and deployment
- Strong technical experience with Windows OS Security and Patch Management process
- Expertise in the Windows Architecture and Windows 10 Modern Management.
- Project Management Skills (Rollout as well as Migrations)
- Knowledge in provider steering
- Knowledge in operations within a large corporate environment Know how of the agile methodologyTasks And Responsibilities:
- Take full ownership of the Client’s Windows OS for Desktop solution, act as the SME (subject matter expert) within other initiatives and projects
- Closely work with our offshore DevOps Provider to deliver a stable and secure solution.
- Design, Support, Maintain and Implement the Client’s Windows OS for Desktop computers solution
- Technology observation of innovations on Windows platforms
- Design, Support, Maintain and Implement a geographically distributed client infrastructure for more than 100.000 clients
- Keep track of all issues from patches,features,deployment, permissions
- Interact with various infrastructure teams for example Active Directory, Multifactor Authentication, Network, Client, Server and Hardware
Desired Skills:
- agile