IT Systems and Network Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Digital Solutions Provider in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of an IT Systems and Network Engineer who with the use of cutting-edge tech, will make a critical contribution to the analysis, design, build, deployment & maintenance of its IT systems and infrastructure. You will proactively ensure that all IT systems supporting the business are at optimal function level with sufficient capacity while assisting with capacity planning and helping to shape the companys IT systems landscape. You will need a relevant tertiary qualification in IT Systems and Networking Management and Administration, 6 years solid Data Science/Data Analysis, 5 years relevant work experience on Networking & Systems administration, Windows Server, Hyper-V, MSSQL, Active Directory, Office 365 & excellent [URL Removed] for installing applications and operating systems Mostly Windows Servers.
- Incidents
- Downtime
- Trends
- Types of queries
- Training done
- Monthly report
REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT Systems and Networking Management and Administration.
Experience/Skills –
- Minimum 6 years solid Data Science/Data Analysis experience.
- At least 5 years relevant work experience on Networking & Systems administration.
- Work experience of Network Security best practices.
- Knowledge of Infrastructure best practices.
- Fully proficient with
- Windows Server environment.
- Virtualisation, in particular Hyper-V.
- Azure Cloud Services.
- MS SQL Server administration.
- Active Directory management.
- Microsoft Office 365.
- Thorough understanding of Infrastructure best practices.
- Excellent troubleshooting skills.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Technically sound approach and open-minded with a willingness to innovate and create.
- Autonomous and self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.
- Mature Engineer who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of Networking and Systems Engineering and take the utmost pride in their work.
- Able to understand technical issues at the highest level.
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision.
- Exceptional communication, organisational and time management skills.
- Positive attitude.
- Quick learning ability.
- Good team player.
- Time and task management.
- Takes initiative.
- Broad technical experience.
- Excellent client interaction skills.
- Creative and efficient in proposing solutions to time-critical problems.
- Ability to deal with multiple projects and deadlines.
