IT Systems and Network Engineer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Digital Solutions Provider in Joburg seeks the technical expertise of an IT Systems and Network Engineer who with the use of cutting-edge tech, will make a critical contribution to the analysis, design, build, deployment & maintenance of its IT systems and infrastructure. You will proactively ensure that all IT systems supporting the business are at optimal function level with sufficient capacity while assisting with capacity planning and helping to shape the companys IT systems landscape. You will need a relevant tertiary qualification in IT Systems and Networking Management and Administration, 6 years solid Data Science/Data Analysis, 5 years relevant work experience on Networking & Systems administration, Windows Server, Hyper-V, MSSQL, Active Directory, Office 365 & excellent [URL Removed] for installing applications and operating systems Mostly Windows Servers.

Maintain and update applications and operating systems.

Monitor all services and servers.

Maintain and monitor the current network.

Responsible for the application and maintenance of security updates and best practices in accordance with norms for the Financial Services sector.

Ensure that regular vulnerability assessments are conducted and that the results are properly and timeously attended to with a view to minimizing networking and compute vulnerabilities across the organisation.

Ensure that a sound backup process is setup and strictly followed.

Ensure that strict change controls are implemented and adhered to in accordance with best practice.

Installations and 3rd Level Support to team members.

Provide technical support to team members.

Construct and maintain all documentation pertaining to the infrastructure landscape.

Provide clear communication on planned changed and, in particular, work with the Head of Operations and the CTO on scheduling of changes.

Ensure all knowledge gained is documented and added to the knowledge base.

Perform necessary preventative maintenance to ensure minimum outages and downtime.

Analysis of system-related issues and appropriate communication of the results.

Perform system troubleshooting and escalate critical outages/downtime to direct Line Manager/Team Leader.

Database Administration (MSSQL).

Timely update of stakeholders (internal & external) on status of issues. Generate and distribute incident reports.

Assist with client issues in accordance with SLA.

Standby duty nights and weekends as stipulated by the Standby Roster.

Resolve problems and escalate to the correct technical members if the problem cannot be directly resolved. Problems need to resolved according to the Service Level Agreement held with each client.

Monitor system up-time and do daily morning infrastructure checks.

Generate trend reports on infrastructure Incidents

Downtime

Trends

Types of queries

Training done

Monthly report

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT Systems and Networking Management and Administration.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 6 years solid Data Science/Data Analysis experience.

At least 5 years relevant work experience on Networking & Systems administration.

Work experience of Network Security best practices.

Knowledge of Infrastructure best practices.

Fully proficient with Windows Server environment. Virtualisation, in particular Hyper-V. Azure Cloud Services. MS SQL Server administration. Active Directory management. Microsoft Office 365.

Thorough understanding of Infrastructure best practices.

Excellent troubleshooting skills.

ATTRIBUTES:

Technically sound approach and open-minded with a willingness to innovate and create.

Autonomous and self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.

Mature Engineer who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of Networking and Systems Engineering and take the utmost pride in their work.

Able to understand technical issues at the highest level.

Proven ability to work independently without supervision.

Exceptional communication, organisational and time management skills.

Positive attitude.

Quick learning ability.

Good team player.

Time and task management.

Takes initiative.

Broad technical experience.

Excellent client interaction skills.

Creative and efficient in proposing solutions to time-critical problems.

Ability to deal with multiple projects and deadlines.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

