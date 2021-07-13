Javascript Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Javascript Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience :

At least 8-10 years JavaScript experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic Techncial / Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional Skills :

Agile methodology and XP

GraphQL (advantage if known)

Development and programming

OO principles

JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular, Prototype, Factory

Clean code

TDD

Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)

Browser Compatibility

AngularJS

Angular

Typescript

RXJS

HMTL

CSS

ES5

Bitbucket

REST APIs

SOAP Based Services

Cloud Technologies ( Advantage if known )

Interface Technologies

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Apply today for more information on this great opportunity!

Desired Skills:

Agile

XP

GraphQL

OO Principles

Javascript

Clean code

TDD

Front end dev ops

Angular

AngularJS

Typescript

ES5

BitBucket

CSS

HTML

REst API

Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position