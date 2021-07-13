Javascript Developer

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Javascript Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum years of experience :

  • At least 8-10 years JavaScript experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualification Required:

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic Techncial / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional Skills :

  • Agile methodology and XP
  • GraphQL (advantage if known)
  • Development and programming
  • OO principles
  • JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular, Prototype, Factory
  • Clean code
  • TDD
  • Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)
  • Browser Compatibility
  • AngularJS
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • RXJS
  • HMTL
  • CSS
  • ES5
  • Bitbucket
  • REST APIs
  • SOAP Based Services
  • Cloud Technologies ( Advantage if known )
  • Interface Technologies

Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

