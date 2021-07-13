An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Javascript Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum years of experience :
- At least 8-10 years JavaScript experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualification Required:
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
Generic Techncial / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional Skills :
- Agile methodology and XP
- GraphQL (advantage if known)
- Development and programming
- OO principles
- JavaScript Design patterns eg: Singletons, Modular, Prototype, Factory
- Clean code
- TDD
- Front End Dev Ops (Gulp, Webpack, NPM)
- Browser Compatibility
- AngularJS
- Angular
- Typescript
- RXJS
- HMTL
- CSS
- ES5
- Bitbucket
- REST APIs
- SOAP Based Services
- Cloud Technologies ( Advantage if known )
- Interface Technologies
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Apply today for more information on this great opportunity!
