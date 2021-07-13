Kudos for SA startup Envisionit Deep AI’s solution

South African start-up, Envisionit Deep AI’s Radiology healthcare solution Radify bagged a second runner up title in Cisco’s Global Problem Solver Challenge this year.

It was one of 1 745 entries submitted from 126 countries.

Launched in 2019, Envisionit Deep AI is a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline and improve medical imaging diagnosis to assist with early analysis and treatment of infectious diseases.

Dr Jaishree Naidoo, the co-founder and CEO, is a dedicated medical specialist who has served the public health care system for over 20 years and became the first South African qualified paediatric radiologist at the Red Cross War Memorial Hospital in 2010.

She developed Radify together with her co-founders Andrei Migatchev and Terence Naidu to provide an innovative proactive solution to solve for the current resource challenges and high burden of disease in Africa.

“The $50 000 prize is an acknowledgement of hope to continue our mission, which is to address challenges in medical imaging diagnosis. We understand the important role technology plays in transforming radiology.

“Our overall vision is to partner with governments and private sector to democratise access to diagnostic healthcare globally, especially to those who are most vulnerable, including the 600-million African people under the age of 15 who lack sufficient access to paediatric diagnostic care,” says Naidoo.

The Cisco Global Problem Solver Challenge awards cash prizes to early-stage start-ups that have developed a technology solution that drives economic development and addresses social or environmental problems. Cisco established the Global Problem Solver Challenge in 2017 to support start-ups that can contribute to economic growth and job creation, while also addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges.