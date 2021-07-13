Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Centurion – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global advisory, consulting and intelligence firm in the security and technology environment based in Centurion is expanding and looking to add a dynamic Senior C# Full stack developer to their unique team of experts.

If you are a team player who is highly passionate, loves challenges by nature and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment then apply Now!

Requirements:

C#, .Net Core

Angular 11

TypeScript

[URL Removed]

CSS, PostgreSQL

SQL, MongoDB

Qualifications:

IT related degree/ diploma required.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop and consistently deliver up to date and useful functions.

Platform production support.

Project management in sectors ex. systems admin (configuring, maintaining and managing computer networks and systems).

Continuous maintenance and support of current functions in the production environment.

Improve and upgrade existing features, technologies and architecture.

Reference Number for this position is DB53341 which is a permanent role based in Centurion, offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

CSS

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

