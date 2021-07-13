Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Centurion – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jul 13, 2021

A global advisory, consulting and intelligence firm in the security and technology environment based in Centurion is expanding and looking to add a dynamic Senior C# Full stack developer to their unique team of experts.

If you are a team player who is highly passionate, loves challenges by nature and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment then apply Now!

Requirements:

  • C#, .Net Core
  • Angular 11
  • TypeScript
  • [URL Removed]
  • CSS, PostgreSQL
  • SQL, MongoDB

Qualifications:

  • IT related degree/ diploma required.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop and consistently deliver up to date and useful functions.
  • Platform production support.
  • Project management in sectors ex. systems admin (configuring, maintaining and managing computer networks and systems).
  • Continuous maintenance and support of current functions in the production environment.
  • Improve and upgrade existing features, technologies and architecture.

