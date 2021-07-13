Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Centurion – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global advisory, consulting and intelligence firm in the security and technology environment based in Centurion is expanding and looking to add a dynamic Senior C# Full stack developer to their unique team of experts.
If you are a team player who is highly passionate, loves challenges by nature and enjoys working in a fast-paced environment then apply Now!
Requirements:
- C#, .Net Core
- Angular 11
- TypeScript
- [URL Removed]
- CSS, PostgreSQL
- SQL, MongoDB
Qualifications:
- IT related degree/ diploma required.
Responsibilities:
- Design, develop and consistently deliver up to date and useful functions.
- Platform production support.
- Project management in sectors ex. systems admin (configuring, maintaining and managing computer networks and systems).
- Continuous maintenance and support of current functions in the production environment.
- Improve and upgrade existing features, technologies and architecture.
Reference Number for this position is DB53341 which is a permanent role based in Centurion, offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree