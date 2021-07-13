Senior Data Scientist (Remote)

Permanent

Cape Town/ Fully Remote

Cape Town based Financial Services concern in the Tech space is a looking for a passionate Data Scientist who is ready to take that next step into a Technical Lead/ Mentor position of a small team with a technical hands-on approach.

The organisation is focused on assisting small businesses with their growth using an online and automated platform which uses data, technology and design to swiftly deliver capital in a way that traditional methods/ services overlook.

You will be required to develop high-quality algorithms that produce scalable predictive models and towards making smarter decisions to deliver even better products/ results.

You will apply data mining techniques and build high quality, accurate prediction systems integrated with the organisations products timeously, whilst mentoring your team and keeping up to date with AI and its latest trends.

This function will report into a Lead Data Scientist and will work closely with the Data Engineering function to develop, maintain and scale the Data Warehouse

Requirements

Completed Degree+ in Quants (Maths, Comp Sci, Eng, Stats) – completed Masters in this field would take preference

2 years or more working experience as a Data Scientist

4 years or more overall working experience within Data and Analytics

SQL expert with experience in PostgreSQL/ MS SQL

Python expert (pandas, NumPy)

Experience with applying machine learning techniques and algorithms into production

Experience mentoring other Data Scientists effectively creating a synergy in the team and enabling them to work together to resolve problem, whilst instilling growth

Ability to always demonstrating best practices around model development

Sound knowledge of product development processes

Ability to effectively communicate technical information to a non-technical audience

