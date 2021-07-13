Senior Java Developer

Our JSE listed client in the financial services industry based in Sandton is looking for a Senior Java Developer

Responsibilities

Responsible for building and supporting applications.

Primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Perform a high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.

Proactively liaise with all stakeholders.

Create required planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.

Actively participate in the collaborative technical design process.

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise.

Update development timelines based on final requirements.

Liaise with the relevant subject matter experts where clarification is required.

Translate technical requirements into executable code without errors.

Ensure optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, architecture standards and procedures.

Ensure delivery within agreed timeframes.

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found within the agreed SLA.

Escalate risks to the project early on.

Run code through the automated code review tool, review errors with the technical lead and fix before committing to the code base.

Perform peer code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the software.

Develop and maintain reusable Unit Tests.

Assist the Test Analyst in ensuring that a comprehensive test pack is produced, which includes all the required scenarios.

Verify that the completed software meets the established standards and is fit for purpose.

Review the risk / impact of defects found in testing, prioritize and ensure that the priority is accurate.

Conform to the Build and Release cycles.

Provide timeous support to the Quality Assurance Team when issues arise during testing.

Handle all outstanding defects.

Production Support and Root Cause management:

Ensure that the root cause of system errors are effectively analysed and prioritized for fixing.

Proactively bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and propose solutions to solve them.

Assist system users and the infrastructure teams with technical support issues.

Adhere to the culture of communication and collaboration across all teams.

Attend and participate in the regular team / project stand-ups.

Experience and education required

Degree in Computer Science or Business Informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

5 + years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Technologies

Java programming language (Java 7 or later)

Java EE

JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

Spring Framework ( Spring MVC , Spring Batch)

Hibernate

JUnit and JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

SonarQube

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Java EE

Spring Framework

Javascript

Jquery

Hibernate

Junit

Learn more/Apply for this position