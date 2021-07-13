Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of experience:

  • At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualifications Required :

  • Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic Technical / Functional Skills :

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Sound Knowledge in Java
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as JavaScript, Node.js, Java
  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred): Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
  • IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
  • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
  • Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
  • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
  • Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration
  • Management (e.g. Ansible)
  • Monitoring and log analytics
  • AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
  • Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
  • Experience with:
  • Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST
  • GIT
  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
  • Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory

Technical knowledge – Advantage:
AWS:

  • Lambda
  • Api Gateway
  • DynamoDB
  • CloudWatch
  • SQS

Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

