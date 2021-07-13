Senior Solutions Analyst

Work in high complexity environments, fully embedded in a DevOps team, leveraging specialist analysis tools, frameworks, techniques and practices to elicit, define and organize business requirements, across multiple stakeholder groups. Translate & document these business requirements into user stories & specifications (Full Stack, Cross System) detailing integration points, business & associated risk opportunities to be realised. And following this analysis, work collaboratively within squads to ensure the business requirements are met through DevOps design & delivery activity & lead the application of testing processes & frameworks ensuring all products & services are effectively tested.

Analytical Tools and Frameworks, great communication skills, good overall technology knowledge, good understanding of cloud technology and databases, security and data flow protocols – Governance processes. Analysis (including Business Case)

Lead the analysis process for complex business areas

Proactively build relationships, apply analytical techniques to elicit and validate business (product & service) needs ahead of demand

Define measures of success & key outcomes for various solutions / changes including detailed acceptance criteria for all features

Define testing requirements (pass or fail test cases)

Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)

Solution Design (within DevOps Context)

Translate business requirements into an integrated system vision & detailed systems requirements. Detailed system requirements must include all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies.

Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular)

Leverage business analysis & modeling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document:

business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration .

Solution Delivery & Testing (manual)

Define the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)

Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution (socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)

Develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution

Lead the manual testing process for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyse results)

Provide real time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Review & monitor system stability, resilience etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production

Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery

Provide Developer & User support during user acceptance testing

Process Design & Modelling

Provide input & or lead the development / improvement of organization wide process design approaches, templates & modeling tools

People

Provide coaching & mentoring across the DevOps team as well as to developing analysts

Minimum 5 years experience

Bachelor’s Degree – IT

Desired Skills:

Solution Analysis

Solution Design

DevOps

Process Design

Process Modelling

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

