Senior Technical Specialist

Jul 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a VDI Technical Specialist (Focus virtual published applications) to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Citrix and/or VMware Published Applications stack
  • Software package, installation & conversion tools,
  • e.g. MSI, MSIX
  • Install, configure, maintain and deploy Virtual Apps
  • Installation, Configuration and maintenance of RDSH servers, e.g. Windows Server, Windows Multisession
  • Installation, Configuration and maintenance of Published Application presentation layer (e.g. XenApp & Citrix Workspace)
  • Analysis of Application Business needs and Requirements
  • Analysis of Published Application usage
  • Analysis of Published Application performance
  • Optimisation of functional areas, e.g. ServerDeployments, User experience and Published Applications
  • Documentation of Published Application deployments
  • Maintenance of Knowledge base articles
  • App-V technology
  • Application Modernization
  • Application lifecycle management (ALM)
  • Version Control
  • Legacy installation methods
  • General client & server OS (Windows, Red Hat, Linux, etc.) experience

Generic Technical / Functional skills:

  • Back-out Planning
  • Business Continuity Management (BCM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Cut-over Planning
  • Fall-back Planning
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • OPS Advanced Training
  • OPS Basic Training
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • Release Planning
  • Start Up Management (SUM)
  • System Monitoring
  • Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

Tasks And Responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirement

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

  • OPS

