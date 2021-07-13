Senior Technical Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a VDI Technical Specialist (Focus virtual published applications) to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Citrix and/or VMware Published Applications stack

Software package, installation & conversion tools,

e.g. MSI, MSIX

Install, configure, maintain and deploy Virtual Apps

Installation, Configuration and maintenance of RDSH servers, e.g. Windows Server, Windows Multisession

Installation, Configuration and maintenance of Published Application presentation layer (e.g. XenApp & Citrix Workspace)

Analysis of Application Business needs and Requirements

Analysis of Published Application usage

Analysis of Published Application performance

Optimisation of functional areas, e.g. ServerDeployments, User experience and Published Applications

Documentation of Published Application deployments

Maintenance of Knowledge base articles

App-V technology

Application Modernization

Application lifecycle management (ALM)

Version Control

Legacy installation methods

General client & server OS (Windows, Red Hat, Linux, etc.) experience

Generic Technical / Functional skills:

Back-out Planning

Business Continuity Management (BCM)

Change Management (CM)

Cut-over Planning

Fall-back Planning

Incident Management (IM)

IT Service Management (ITSM)

OPS Advanced Training

OPS Basic Training

Problem Management (PM)

Release Planning

Start Up Management (SUM)

System Monitoring

Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

Tasks And Responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirement

Desired Skills:

OPS

