Senior Technical Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a VDI Technical Specialist (Focus virtual published applications) to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
- Citrix and/or VMware Published Applications stack
- Software package, installation & conversion tools,
- e.g. MSI, MSIX
- Install, configure, maintain and deploy Virtual Apps
- Installation, Configuration and maintenance of RDSH servers, e.g. Windows Server, Windows Multisession
- Installation, Configuration and maintenance of Published Application presentation layer (e.g. XenApp & Citrix Workspace)
- Analysis of Application Business needs and Requirements
- Analysis of Published Application usage
- Analysis of Published Application performance
- Optimisation of functional areas, e.g. ServerDeployments, User experience and Published Applications
- Documentation of Published Application deployments
- Maintenance of Knowledge base articles
- App-V technology
- Application Modernization
- Application lifecycle management (ALM)
- Version Control
- Legacy installation methods
- General client & server OS (Windows, Red Hat, Linux, etc.) experience
Generic Technical / Functional skills:
- Back-out Planning
- Business Continuity Management (BCM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Cut-over Planning
- Fall-back Planning
- Incident Management (IM)
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- OPS Advanced Training
- OPS Basic Training
- Problem Management (PM)
- Release Planning
- Start Up Management (SUM)
- System Monitoring
- Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
Tasks And Responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirement
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- OPS