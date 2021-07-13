Snr C#.Net Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:If you take pride in the exceptional craft of Software Engineering & the quality of your coding, then your passion, accountability, and expertise as a Snr C#.Net Developer is sought by a forward-thinking Digital Solutions Specialist in Joburg to join its team. Your core role will be to design and implement innovative products & services while influencing implementation and the technology roadmap. The successful candidate must have a relevant IT tertiary qualification with 6 years or more Software Development experience of which 4 must be using the Microsoft Stack. Your tech toolset should also include C#.Net, Angular, MSSQL, Web Services, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, Object Orientation, DevOps techniques including CI/CD and you must have direct experience working with Open Banking / Open Data protocols and services. Any knowledge of FAPI, Azure, Web Security, Microservices & RabbitMQ will prove hugely [URL Removed] build and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code.

Translate business requirements and objectives into technical applications and solutions.

Develop solutions to improve performance, security and scalability of systems.

Maintenance of existing systems, code and processes.

Identify bottlenecks and bugs and devise solutions to mitigate these issues.

Coach and mentor Junior Developers.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills

6 Years or more Software Development experience of which 4 years must be using the Microsoft Stack.

Experience and proficient in C#.Net, Angular, MSSQL, Web Services, TypeScript, HTML and CSS.

Direct experience with Object Orientation techniques, as well as the latest software design patterns.

Direct experience in working with Open Banking / Open Data protocols and services as well as knowledge of FAPI, will be a bonus.

DevOps techniques, including CI/CD essential.

Advantageous

Microsoft Azure Cloud Services.

Knowledge of Web Security, Microservices, RabbitMQ.

ATTRIBUTES:

Technically sound approach and open-minded and willingness to innovate and create.

Autonomous, self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.

Mature Engineer who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of Software Engineering and takes utmost pride in their work.

Positive attitude.

Quick learning ability.

Problem solver and analytical thinker.

Good team player.

Good communication skills.

Time and Task Management.

Takes initiative.

Broad technical experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position