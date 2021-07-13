Telkom redirects customers to alternative channels

Telkom officially shut down all its stores in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday, in light of recent unrest and protests across the country that are especially concentrated in that province, and closed stores in some parts of the country.

It has announced that, from13 July 2021, all Telkom stores across the country will be closed until the situation can be assessed fully and it can be established that it is completely safe to resume business activities.

Customers are encouraged to use the self-service channels in the meantime by clicking on https://secure.telkom.co.za/today/campaign/self-service/ where they will be able to receive guidance and information on the alternative assistance options; including information on the Telkom App, how to log into the self-service portal and checking coverage in your area. Customers can also reach the WhatsApp Helpline on 081-160-1700.