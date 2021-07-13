Tourism takes action on plastic waste, pollution

Tourism businesses and destinations are stepping up their commitment to sustainability.

Aimed at reducing waste and pollution across the sector, the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative (GTPI) is welcoming 32 new signatories, with every global region represented behind the shared goal.

The Initiative unites the tourism sector behind a common vision to address the root causes of plastic pollution. It enables businesses, governments and other tourism stakeholders to lead by example in the shift towards a circular economy of plastics.

Among the 32 new signatories are organisations such as TUI Group, AC Hotels by Marriott, Palladium Hotel Group, Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, Hostelling International, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and Visit Valencia. These new additions bring the total number of signatories up to 93 companies and organisations. These include organisations from stages of the tourism value chain, including accommodation providers, tour operators, online platforms, suppliers, waste managers and supporting organisations.

Andreas Vermöhlen, manager for sustainability, circular economy and sustainable development at TUI Group, says: “Together we can make important steps towards less unnecessary single-use plastic in the world and shift towards a circular economy.”

Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary-general, comments: “Addressing plastic pollution is essential to sustainably restart tourism, preserve destinations and contribute to climate action. We are proud to see the number of signatories growing continuously since the launch of the initiative.”