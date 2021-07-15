AWS Developer

Must have proven ability to:
- Design, build and maintenance of the AWS platform
- Build and maintain infrastructure as code script templates for LaaS, PaaS and SaaS services
- Apply the AWS infrastructure as code scripts via CI/CD pipelines
- In-depth understanding of AWS licensing, billing and administration
- Experienced in API development (specifically JSON)
- In-depth understanding of cloud networking and security layers (e.g. being able to script the deployment of a component or a service with the necessarily network and security requirements)
- Create designs for workloads that will be hosted in the cloud
- Governance and compliance enforcement
- Provide an advisory service to those wanting to consume cloud services in both the infrastructure and application areas
- Continuous adaptations and improvements as the cloud model evolves both from a business and technical viewpoint