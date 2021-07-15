AWS Developer

Must have proven ability to:

Design, build and maintenance of the AWS platform

Build and maintain infrastructure as code script templates for LaaS, PaaS and SaaS services

Apply the AWS infrastructure as code scripts via CI/CD pipelines

In-depth understanding of AWS licensing, billing and administration

Experienced in API development (specifically JSON)

In-depth understanding of cloud networking and security layers (e.g. being able to script the deployment of a component or a service with the necessarily network and security requirements)

Create designs for workloads that will be hosted in the cloud

Governance and compliance enforcement

Provide an advisory service to those wanting to consume cloud services in both the infrastructure and application areas

Continuous adaptations and improvements as the cloud model evolves both from a business and technical viewpoint

