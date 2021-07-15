IT Service Desk Agent at Armscor

The ICT Department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Agent. Applications are invited from people with qualifications and experience set out below.
PURPOSE OF JOB:
To capture and route incidences, problems & requests and provide remote support. Provide proactive escalations and management reporting information.
JOB OBJECTIVES:
- Be the first point of contact with users (telephone and email).
- Log and track requests, incidents and problems calls.
- Categorise and assign calls to correct group.
- Diagnose resolve and troubleshoot software and hardware related problems as a 1st line support function.
- Reset passwords.
- Grant user access rights.
- Escalate and follow-up on calls according to the set procedures.
- Confirm and close resolved requests, incidents and problems.
- Continuously provide users feedback on outstanding calls.
- Provide written call management reports to team and line managers.
- Maintain active directory’s user objects.
- Assist users in following process with relation to specialised service requests.
- Perform various administrative duties.
Technical Skills and certification:
- MSA (Windows 8) or equivalent
- A+ or equivalent
- N+ or equivalent
- Must have completed IT internship
Priority will be given to persons with disabilities
Closign date 25 July 2021
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- Printing
- Remote connection
- Troubleshooting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma