IT Service Desk Agent at Armscor

Jul 15, 2021

The ICT Department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Agent. Applications are invited from people with qualifications and experience set out below.

PURPOSE OF JOB:
To capture and route incidences, problems & requests and provide remote support. Provide proactive escalations and management reporting information.

JOB OBJECTIVES:

  • Be the first point of contact with users (telephone and email).
  • Log and track requests, incidents and problems calls.
  • Categorise and assign calls to correct group.
  • Diagnose resolve and troubleshoot software and hardware related problems as a 1st line support function.
  • Reset passwords.
  • Grant user access rights.
  • Escalate and follow-up on calls according to the set procedures.
  • Confirm and close resolved requests, incidents and problems.
  • Continuously provide users feedback on outstanding calls.
  • Provide written call management reports to team and line managers.
  • Maintain active directory’s user objects.
  • Assist users in following process with relation to specialised service requests.
  • Perform various administrative duties.

Technical Skills and certification:

  • MSA (Windows 8) or equivalent
  • A+ or equivalent
  • N+ or equivalent
  • Must have completed IT internship

Priority will be given to persons with disabilities

Closign date 25 July 2021

Desired Skills:

  • LAN
  • WAN
  • Printing
  • Remote connection
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position