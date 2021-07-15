IT Service Desk Agent at Armscor

The ICT Department has a vacancy for a Service Desk Agent. Applications are invited from people with qualifications and experience set out below.

PURPOSE OF JOB:

To capture and route incidences, problems & requests and provide remote support. Provide proactive escalations and management reporting information.

JOB OBJECTIVES:

Be the first point of contact with users (telephone and email).

Log and track requests, incidents and problems calls.

Categorise and assign calls to correct group.

Diagnose resolve and troubleshoot software and hardware related problems as a 1st line support function.

Reset passwords.

Grant user access rights.

Escalate and follow-up on calls according to the set procedures.

Confirm and close resolved requests, incidents and problems.

Continuously provide users feedback on outstanding calls.

Provide written call management reports to team and line managers.

Maintain active directory’s user objects.

Assist users in following process with relation to specialised service requests.

Perform various administrative duties.

Technical Skills and certification:

MSA (Windows 8) or equivalent

A+ or equivalent

N+ or equivalent

Must have completed IT internship

Priority will be given to persons with disabilities

Closign date 25 July 2021

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

Printing

Remote connection

Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position