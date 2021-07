Microsoft Dynamics ERP Consultant

Location: Pretoria, Gauteng (South Africa)

Position Overview:

A leading producer and supplier of premium silica sand products used in the mining, glass, and ceramic industries, has a fantastic opportunity available for a Microsoft Dynamics ERP Consultant.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Translate business processes and functional requirements into descriptions of system specifications, clearly communicating technical information to the business units and business needs to the information technology team.

System implementation, testing, user training and Go Live support.

Design new software solutions by analysing requirements, constructing workflow diagrams, studying system capabilities as well as writing functional and system design specifications.

Be involved in Microsoft ERP implementation for companies and understand their business processes

Aligning the Microsoft implementation with the best go-forward procedures

System Bug fixing, system enhancement (fields, forms, dashboards, workflows, and plugins)

Installation and maintaining dynamics

CRM data maintenance (Sales, Accounts, Leads and Opportunities)

Requirements:

3- 5 Years related Microsoft Dynamics consulting experience required

Related degree / diploma required

Effective communication skills

Microsoft Dynamics Certification

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A leading producer and supplier of premium silica sand products used in the mining, glass, and ceramic industries.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

