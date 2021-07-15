Network / LAN Administrator Centurion – Reference 20857

Make headway. Advance your career at this well-established leading concern.

Duties

Ensure that the IT users (customers) computer equipment, and IT and Automation infrastructure performs at required levels at all times in the area of responsibility.

Desktop Support

To provide technical support on client specific software and hardware.

To perform required Preventative Maintenance tasks.

To deploy and re-deploy existing equipment

To update, upgrade, support and administer the Anti-Virus Software and other software as directed by Network & Operations team.

To provide first level support on Dial-up (RAS), VPN and 3G.

To ensure all software onsite is licensed and report any and all abnormalities including but not limited to unauthorized third party software.

Ensure backups are running correctly.

To provide first-level Network support.

To attend to the IT infrastructure.

To assist in network maintenance.

To ensure the neatness and tidiness of all network cabinets and install/replace network cabling as needed.

Server and PLC System Support

To provide first-level support for all commercial and production systems.

To assist in the testing of system functions affected by changes and updates/upgrades prior to implementation.

To assist in the daily and weekly checks on all relevant servers and devices

To provide first-level support for the telecommunications system. ( PABX )

To assist in all commercial and production systems preventative maintenance tasks

Ensure Site Servers are running and are backed up.

PLC Networks and Profibus

To provide first-level Network support.

To assist in Systems Network maintenance.

To ensure the neatness and tidiness of all network cabinets and install/replace network cabling as

needed.

Help Desk

Ensure all help desk requests are accurately completed.

To be available for after-hours support.

To resolve first level calls and only forward relevant first-level calls to appropriate second and third level persons after investigation.

To maintain the Helpdesk updated with all support actions taken and to be taken for each logged call until its successful completion.

To interact with the relevant second-level & third-level support providers and Business Process Owners.

Investigate repeat calls and take appropriate corrective action

Ensure all IT Assets are captured into the IT Asset Register.

Servers and PLC Systems

Complete all maintenance tasks required to ensure the optimal working efficiency of the Servers and

PLC Servers.

To assist the PLC Software Technician with any further maintenance tasks.

All Plant Networks

Complete all maintenance and upgrade tasks required to ensure the optimal working efficiency of all

Plant Network.

To assist the PLC Software Technician with any further maintenance tasks.

Project Management

Planning and execution

Requirements

Solid experience in Windows server, Desktop Networking.

Understanding how serial board works.

Exposure to way bridge systems.

Standard networking, laptop

PLC network.

Must have manufacturing plant exposure essential

Package & Remuneration

R500 000 to R600 000 CTC per annum neg on qualification and experience

Desired Skills:

Network Administration

LAN Network

