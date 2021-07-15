Project Manager at TB HIV Care

Job Advert Summary

TB HIV Care (THC), in existence since 1929, is an internationally recognised non-profit organisation. We provide health care services throughout South Africa to both the general population and communities at increased risk for HIV and TB, including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers and people who use drugs. THC provides a stimulating work environment and the opportunity to work with leaders in the field of HIV and TB prevention and care. Our work culture is adapted to the constantly-evolving South African health care environment and will suit solution-driven team players interested in opportunities for career development while working to connect people with care

Purpose of the position:The Project Manager will take a lead role in coordinating activities and have a proven record in managing donor funds to implement priority population (AGYW) related services together with psychosocial support and PrEP roll out activities. A key deliverable will be to support demand creation and initiations of clients on the biomedical services, market and use all approved modalities to support HTS and linkage to care of the targeted population group.

Minimum Requirements

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences/Nursing Science

SANC registered

PHC qualification or community nursing

NIMART trained and certified

PrEP training and experience

Training on sexual and reproductive health

Postgraduate degree in a related field

Certificate / Diploma in Project management

5 years experience working with/ in priority population prevention prevention (PPPrev) environment

A fluent working knowledge of current legislation around drug policy (National)

Valid code 8 drivers licence and own transport

Previous experience in HIV testing services and linage to care

ART initiations in both community and facility

Psychosocial support and GBV amongst young women

Duties and Responsibilities

Create effective work plans to reach targets

Effectively coordinate interventions: Outreach, psychosocial services, HCT services and linkage to care and ART initiation.

Implement quality assurance methodology

Manage program budgets

Plan regular feedback sessions with the Program Manager (AGYW & PP-PREV)

Identify training gaps to upskill staff

Manage stakeholder relations within the project,

Work with the communication department to manage and avert potential negative media exposure. Conduct radio interviews.

Integrate priority population prevention support services into other THC programme areas

