Ricoh South Africa makes senior appointments

Ricoh South Africa has appointed two senior executives to underscore the organisation’s regional digital services strategy.

The two senior executives are Shaune Bouwer, who is the new Commercial Director, and Len de Goede, who is the Sales Manager: Enterprise Sales.

“The rapid pace of digitalisation means many organisations are grappling with hybrid work environments, securely automating business processes, and establishing the right IT and cloud infrastructure to serve their strategic requirements,” says Jacques van Wyk, CEO of Ricoh South Africa. “Our expertise is in helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and delivering uncompromised employee experiences at scale. We successfully offer that through our proven, adaptive five-stage methodology, delivery of which our new executives will lead in the markets.”

Due to digitalisation, businesses of all sizes today must equally grapple with a number of challenges. Customer engagement, governance and compliance, mobile working, information security, and sustainable business practices are all empowered and improved by digital solutions.

At the heart of these are the people, business processes, and workflows that create the organisational value.

“I saw a great opportunity with Ricoh to drive value creation that helps clients benefit from business services that deliver digitalisation. We’re focused on helping customers be more efficient, more productive, improve the quality of their work, and enhance user experiences,” says Bouwer.

Bouwer has more than 10 years of experience as a strategic GM focused on business development, change strategies, and defining and executing growth strategies for start-ups within enterprises.

De Goede joins Ricoh South Africa after being involved in a number of companies that have been reinvented to remain relevant, including ICT and telecommunications organisations.

“Ricoh has the potential to add significant value to the local market and the business is in an exciting phase of its digital transformation journey,” says De Goede.