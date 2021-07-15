The Role
We are looking for a Senior Ruby Developer to join our growing team and help us build and maintain our ecommerce platforms as well as developing other internal and external projects.
Responsibilities
- Design, build, and maintain efficient, and scalable Ruby code.
- Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization.
- Test applications for bugs, performance, responsiveness and security.
- Integrate data storage and data processing solutions.
- Continue to improve and maintain applications after deployment.
- Coordinate with team members as well as third parties who work on different layers of infrastructure.
Requirements (Must-Haves)
- Work experience with Ruby on Rails, preferably with anecommerce focus.
- Building and scaling user-focused web applications.
- A passion for writing maintainable code with a deep understanding
of OOP, design patterns, test/behaviour driven development and
data structures.
- Experience with SQL and/or NoSQL databases (PostgreSQL,
MongoDB, Redis, etc.)
- Strong unix skills (Linux, Ubuntu, FreeBSD, etc)
- Intermediate understanding of front-end technologies, such as
JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS- Experience with git or a similar version control system.
- A willingness to continue learning and expand on your skill set
-
You are a detail-orientated individual with great problem-solving
skills
-
This is a remote position, so excellent communication skills and
work discipline is required
-
BSc in Engineering, Computer Science, Informatics or relevant field
Requirements (Nice-to-Haves)
Ticking any of these boxes would be beneficial to candidates
Experience with cloud-based architectures such as AWS, Azure orGoogle Cloud.
Experience with ecommerce platforms
Experience with payment gateway integrations.
Contribute to open-source projects
iOS / Android development.
Development experience for Microsoft platforms using C#, ASP and related technologies.
Experience integrating with ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics GP.
Desired Skills:
- Ruby
- ruby on rails
- remote work
- international company