Ruby Developer

The Role

We are looking for a Senior Ruby Developer to join our growing team and help us build and maintain our ecommerce platforms as well as developing other internal and external projects.

Responsibilities

Design, build, and maintain efficient, and scalable Ruby code.

Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization.

Test applications for bugs, performance, responsiveness and security.

Integrate data storage and data processing solutions.

Continue to improve and maintain applications after deployment.

Coordinate with team members as well as third parties who work on different layers of infrastructure.

Requirements (Must-Haves)

Work experience with Ruby on Rails, preferably with anecommerce focus.

Building and scaling user-focused web applications.

A passion for writing maintainable code with a deep understanding

of OOP, design patterns, test/behaviour driven development and

data structures.

of OOP, design patterns, test/behaviour driven development and data structures. Experience with SQL and/or NoSQL databases (PostgreSQL,

MongoDB, Redis, etc.)

MongoDB, Redis, etc.) Strong unix skills (Linux, Ubuntu, FreeBSD, etc)

Intermediate understanding of front-end technologies, such as

JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS- Experience with git or a similar version control system.

JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS- Experience with git or a similar version control system. A willingness to continue learning and expand on your skill set

You are a detail-orientated individual with great problem-solving

skills

This is a remote position, so excellent communication skills and

work discipline is required

BSc in Engineering, Computer Science, Informatics or relevant field

Requirements (Nice-to-Haves)

Ticking any of these boxes would be beneficial to candidates

Experience with cloud-based architectures such as AWS, Azure orGoogle Cloud.

Experience with ecommerce platforms

Experience with payment gateway integrations.

Contribute to open-source projects

iOS / Android development.

Development experience for Microsoft platforms using C#, ASP and related technologies.

Experience integrating with ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics GP.

Desired Skills:

Ruby

ruby on rails

remote work

international company

Learn more/Apply for this position