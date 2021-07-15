Ruby Developer

Jul 15, 2021

The Role

We are looking for a Senior Ruby Developer to join our growing team and help us build and maintain our ecommerce platforms as well as developing other internal and external projects.

Responsibilities

  • Design, build, and maintain efficient, and scalable Ruby code.
  • Help maintain code quality, organization and automatization.
  • Test applications for bugs, performance, responsiveness and security.
  • Integrate data storage and data processing solutions.
  • Continue to improve and maintain applications after deployment.
  • Coordinate with team members as well as third parties who work on different layers of infrastructure.

Requirements (Must-Haves)

  • Work experience with Ruby on Rails, preferably with anecommerce focus.
  • Building and scaling user-focused web applications.
  • A passion for writing maintainable code with a deep understanding
    of OOP, design patterns, test/behaviour driven development and
    data structures.
  • Experience with SQL and/or NoSQL databases (PostgreSQL,
    MongoDB, Redis, etc.)
  • Strong unix skills (Linux, Ubuntu, FreeBSD, etc)
  • Intermediate understanding of front-end technologies, such as
    JavaScript, HTML5 and CSS- Experience with git or a similar version control system.
  • A willingness to continue learning and expand on your skill set

  • You are a detail-orientated individual with great problem-solving
    skills

  • This is a remote position, so excellent communication skills and
    work discipline is required

  • BSc in Engineering, Computer Science, Informatics or relevant field

Requirements (Nice-to-Haves)

Ticking any of these boxes would be beneficial to candidates
Experience with cloud-based architectures such as AWS, Azure orGoogle Cloud.
Experience with ecommerce platforms
Experience with payment gateway integrations.
Contribute to open-source projects
iOS / Android development.
Development experience for Microsoft platforms using C#, ASP and related technologies.
Experience integrating with ERP systems like Microsoft Dynamics GP.

Desired Skills:

  • Ruby
  • ruby on rails
  • remote work
  • international company

