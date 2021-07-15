Senior Android Developer – Remote at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A top opportunity to work on new and cutting edge projects has become available within one of the big 4 banks in the country. They require the skills of a Senior Android Developer to join their highly strategic and innovative team.

Requirements:

5 to 7 years commercial development experience

Mobile experience essential

Android a MUST have

Angular and react a plus

Java

