Senior C# Backend Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A providing of cutting-edge Automation Solutions in Joburg, wants your coding talents and 5+ years experience to be their next Senior C# Backend Developer. Your core role will be to develop, maintain and support the backend system of a specialised product. You must possess a 3-year BSc. Degree in Computer Science or equivalent NQF Level 7 tertiary qualification, C# 8.0 including Generics, LINQ, Lambda expressions, Asynchronous Programming & Pattern Matching, experience with .Net Core 5.0, ASP.NET Core 5.0, Entity Framework Core 5.0, Web API/Swagger, SignalR/gRPC & Version Control. You also need to be familiar with the End-to-end Systems Development Lifecycle, Azure DevOps & Cloud and understand OpenAPI initiative. If you are self-driven, with strong communication and problem-solving skills, then APPLY NOW. Every CV submission needs to be accompanied with a Cover Letter, ID, latest payslip, Matric certificate, academic transcripts & Technical skills matrix (skill, level, years of experience).REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Applicable 3-year BSc Degree in Computer Science (NQF Level 7).

Experience/Skills

Excellent knowledge and experience of C# 8.0 Programming language including

Generics

LINQ and Lambda expressions

Asynchronous Programming

Pattern Matching Knowledge and experience with – .Net Core 5.0 ASP.NET Core 5.0 Entity Framework Core 5.0 LINQ, Lambda expressions Web API / Swagger SignalR or gRPC Version Control Experience with the End-to-end Systems Development Lifecycle. Experience with Azure DevOps and Continuous Integration Pipelines. Experience with Azure Cloud environment. Understanding of OpenAPI initiative. Required to be available for after-hours support and standby.



Advantageous

Applicable Microsoft MCTS or MCPD Certifications.

Git Version Control, branching and pull requests.

Microsoft Cognitive Services.

Google Cloud Services.

Amazon Web Services.

MSSQL / Azure SQL Server.

Experience with RPA Tools (UIPath, PowerAutomate etc.).

Experience with [URL Removed] or ONNX runtime.

Machine Learning and Mathematical skills.

