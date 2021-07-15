Senior Developer C# and AZURE – JHB North Central – R1m to R1.3m PA CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New work in at a leading Fintech focusing on the AI, Consumer habits, retail, and payments industry; this team have an international footprint as well as develop emerging markets in SA. You will be part of strong technical team of engineers and build great products!

This job is suited to technically robust developers that have earned their stripes in C# and Azure. You can expect cutting edge technology with a creative culture and a bunch of innovative thinkers; you will have an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive environment. It does not get too much better than this.

Do you have what it takes?

You have been coding as a C# software engineer for a good 10 years!

Your key skills are in the Microsoft stack: ASP.Net, .Net Core, Web API Restful services, Entity Framework, SQL

You are naturally passionate about learning and evolving in cloud-based technology of (Azure is life)

You are self-driven by nature – capable of surprising and delighting those around you with key implementations

You aspire to achieve

What’s will you do every day?

Coding and contributing to the design and implementation of their Azure hosted SAAS application

You will influence the product and technology roadmap

Your work will involve scaling databases to crafting lovable apps and working with the custom-built hardware

Qualifications:

A BSC for something similar

Microsoft Certifications and other courses

