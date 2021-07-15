Software Developer (Ruby/PHP)

Our software development team could use your skills, passion and experience to develop innovative solutions that will help keep thousands of websites [URL Removed] are passionate about frequent, iterative delivery of high-quality software and aim to build lasting solutions using agile principles and the latest technology available. We work together in autonomous teams that take full responsibility for their own part of the [URL Removed] you’ll do

Collaborate closely with other developers, product owners, and designers to solve interesting and challenging problems

Write clear, maintainable code

Be a valued member of a self-organising, agile team

Work in an environment that supports your individual growth

Contribute to open source projects

Who you are

You have strong software development skills (Ruby and PHP an advantage)

You have excellent collaborative skills, should be a great team player

You care about quality and you know what it means to ship high quality code

You know and care about continuous delivery and automated testing

You have agile software development experience (experience with user stories an advantage)

You are experienced with deploying and operating services on Linux (an advantage)

You will join a team where everyone shares a common interest in the Managed Hosting product, its scalability and continued development. Together we’ll try to find new ways to create a great experience for all our customers at all times.

Desired Skills:

ruby

ruby on rails

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Pension + additional perks

