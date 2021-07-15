Software Developer (Ruby/PHP)

Our software development team could use your skills, passion and experience to develop innovative solutions that will help keep thousands of websites [URL Removed] are passionate about frequent, iterative delivery of high-quality software and aim to build lasting solutions using agile principles and the latest technology available. We work together in autonomous teams that take full responsibility for their own part of the [URL Removed] you’ll do
- Collaborate closely with other developers, product owners, and designers to solve interesting and challenging problems
- Write clear, maintainable code
- Be a valued member of a self-organising, agile team
- Work in an environment that supports your individual growth
- Contribute to open source projects
Who you are
- You have strong software development skills (Ruby and PHP an advantage)
- You have excellent collaborative skills, should be a great team player
- You care about quality and you know what it means to ship high quality code
- You know and care about continuous delivery and automated testing
- You have agile software development experience (experience with user stories an advantage)
- You are experienced with deploying and operating services on Linux (an advantage)
You will join a team where everyone shares a common interest in the Managed Hosting product, its scalability and continued development. Together we’ll try to find new ways to create a great experience for all our customers at all times.
Desired Skills:
- ruby
- ruby on rails
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Pension + additional perks