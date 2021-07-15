Vaccine status plays a role in dating

In an era of self-isolation and restrictions, consumers are paying more attention to their health and personal safety while dating, according to a new report commissioned by Kaspersky.

Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed in South Africa noted that they would prefer to only meet with someone in person who has antibodies or a vaccine certificate. Consumers have generally become more anxious about meeting face-to-face since the start of the pandemic. The number of people locally who do not meet any of their dating matches offline has more than doubled (from 14% to 40%).

The events of the global pandemic have significantly changed many of our daily activities, and dating is no exception. During enforced self-isolation periods, people spent more time on dating apps and the number of users is growing.

Demands to see a potential date’s vaccination status is an obvious impact of the pandemic. However, meeting an online date in person appears to generate more concerns than just worrying about getting sick. Overall, 29% of local users feel nervous or unsafe (17%) when they meet a date in person for the first time.

To alleviate some of these worries, the majority (86%) of those who use online dating sites and apps want to first talk by phone or video with a date before they agree to meet.

“With all the stay-at-home policies and restrictions around the world, online dating seems to play a major role in people’s lives today. Still, the transition from ‘online’ to ‘offline’ is a leap of faith for many: there isn’t only the healthcare situation to consider, but also more evergreen risks of meeting with a stranger. To continue enjoying online and offline dates in confidence, it’s important to be mindful of the data you share with your potential date — so that if you change your mind about meeting someone, you are always in control of the situation, know how much information you’ve shared about yourself, and how it can be used,” comments David Jacoby, security researcher at Kaspersky.

“After all, it is the most human need to meet in person after months of isolation. Humans are social creatures, we need companionship, exchange and closeness, even physical closeness,” says therapist Birgitt Hölzel from the Munich practice Liebling + Schatz. “Sure, dating apps have made it possible to connect with new people during the pandemic. Virtually. A physical encounter is something else entirely. It’s about body language, smell and touch. Only when these components come together can we really decide how we feel about that person.

“The pandemic has shaken us. Many things we took for granted pre-pandemic have imploded, the insecurities, especially on the level of physical contact are enormous. That’s why it’s a normal reaction for dating app users to play it safe – by insisting on meeting only those who take their need for security and safety seriously. Because feeling like you’re being taken seriously is an essential aspect of building a successful partnership.”