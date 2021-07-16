Android Developer

We are recruiting an Android Developer

Proficient in Kotlin programming language

Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services

Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices

Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”

Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements

Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git

Familiarity with continuous integration

Stack / Tools

Java and Kotlin for native development

Android Studio

Desired Skills:

Kotlin

Android SDK

Restful API

Android UI Design

Open Source Android

GIT

Java

Android Studio

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position