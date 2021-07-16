We are recruiting an Android Developer
Proficient in Kotlin programming language
Strong knowledge of Android SDK, different versions of Android, and how to deal with different screen sizes
Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect Android applications to back-end services
Strong knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices
Ability to design applications around natural user interfaces, such as “touch”
Knowledge of the open-source Android ecosystem and the libraries available for common tasks
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements
Understanding of Google’s Android design principles and interface guidelines
Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git
Familiarity with continuous integration
Stack / Tools
- Java and Kotlin for native development
- Android Studio
Desired Skills:
- Kotlin
- Android SDK
- Restful API
- Android UI Design
- Open Source Android
- GIT
- Java
- Android Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma