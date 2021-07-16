Back End Java Developer

My client is pursuing an exciting new platform, and is looking for talented developers to help not only with migrating and scaling of their existing platform but to continue to innovate into the future.

Job Requirements Qualifications & Experience

? Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering or other related technology degree) strongly preferred

? Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with a diverse background in various software development and operation disciplines (analysis, development, architecture, design, etc.)

? A passion for product development and excellence

? Ability to clearly communicate ideas and concepts.

? Willingness to work as a member of a team, to work on personal brilliance while making the team better as a whole.

? High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas

? Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge

? In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases), mobile, IoT and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQL database, stream and data processing).

In depth understanding of technologies :

Java, C#,Node.js, JavaScript/TypeScript, HTML5/CSS3, Google Cloud Platform (Highly Advantageous), Familiarity with APIs architecture styles (REST, RPC), Modern SDLC approaches (e.g. Agile, RUP, etc.)

Please note that should you not receive feedback within 14 Days, your application has been unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Med aid and Prov Fund

