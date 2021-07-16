Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Job purpose

As a Business Analyst you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Preference will be given to candidates who have experience with projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, those that have worked as Analysts in a call centre, and those with experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Business Analyst:

Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation

Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams

Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements

Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team

Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems

Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)

Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers)

Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework

Mentoring and coaching of other business analysts

Understanding of mobile application design

Working in an agile team within the scrum framework

Qualifications and experience

At least 5 years’ experience as a business analyst

Experience in the Investment industry or Financial services advantageous

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)

Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent will be advantageous

Experience working on projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, working as as a BA in a call centre, or experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365 will be advantageous.

Competencies

Excellent Communication skills (verbal & written in English & Afrikaans)

Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities

Strong Facilitation and negotiation skills

Interpersonal skills, relationship building

Analytical thinking & problem-solving

Client Services Orientation

Treating Customers Fairly

Information gathering

Attention to detail

Concern for order & accuracy

Stress and pressure tolerance

Flexibility

Innovative thinking

Adaptability

Planning, prioritising and organising

Attributes

Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude

Ability to work under pressure

Honesty, integrity and respect

Results Driven

Teamwork

Ability to work independently

Resilience

Desired Skills:

MS Dynamics 365

Process Modelling

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Call Centre

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

