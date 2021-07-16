Business Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
Job purpose
As a Business Analyst you will play a critical role as a problem solver and be the person who assists in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.
Preference will be given to candidates who have experience with projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, those that have worked as Analysts in a call centre, and those with experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365.
Key outcomes
The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Business Analyst:
- Understanding business needs as they relate to a potential change or transformation
- Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Explaining technical jargon to non-technical/ business teams
- Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements
- Simplifying requirements, so they are easily understood across the whole team
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users
- Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems
- Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)
- Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (includes transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers)
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework
- Mentoring and coaching of other business analysts
- Understanding of mobile application design
- Working in an agile team within the scrum framework
Qualifications and experience
- At least 5 years’ experience as a business analyst
- Experience in the Investment industry or Financial services advantageous
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis. E.g. Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) or Advanced Diploma in Business analysis (AdBA)
- Honours degree in information technology / systems or equivalent will be advantageous
- Experience working on projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, working as as a BA in a call centre, or experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365 will be advantageous.
Competencies
- Excellent Communication skills (verbal & written in English & Afrikaans)
- Ability to work across multiple teams and manage conflicting priorities
- Strong Facilitation and negotiation skills
- Interpersonal skills, relationship building
- Analytical thinking & problem-solving
- Client Services Orientation
- Treating Customers Fairly
- Information gathering
- Attention to detail
- Concern for order & accuracy
- Stress and pressure tolerance
- Flexibility
- Innovative thinking
- Adaptability
- Planning, prioritising and organising
Attributes
- Positive, enthusiastic ‘can do’ attitude
- Ability to work under pressure
- Honesty, integrity and respect
- Results Driven
- Teamwork
- Ability to work independently
- Resilience
Desired Skills:
- MS Dynamics 365
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Analysis
- Business analysis
- Call Centre
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric