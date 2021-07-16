Front End Developer

Option of working remotely or at our Centurion office, or combination of both, preferred candidates are those that run a start-up.

Job Type: On-Demand, Part-time

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implement new systems and perform system maintenance based upon client requirements.

Develop implementation plans, test plans and documentation for new and existing projects

Work on program changes under direction of Project Manager

Estimating development timelines

Solving technical problems

Test the software with various forms of testing including Stress, Integration and Unit

Conduct post implementation monitoring and support

Compile and maintain technical and support documentation

API creation/ integrations

Develop, enhance, and maintain applications that conform to user requirements and specified architectural design in the ecommerce space (websites and web applications)

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant IT qualification

Minimum 1 years of relevant professional experience

Energetic self-starter with knowledge of javascript

Experience with responsive HTML5 web design and layout using CSS/ SASS

Experience with REACT will be an advantage.

Experience with Magento 2 & ecommerce will be an advantage.

MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server

Source Version Control like Github or BitBucket

Own IT start-up company

Desired Skills:

javascript

HTML5

CSS/ SASS

REACT

Magento 2

Mysql

Sql Server

BitBucket

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A Growing in Southern Africa have an exciting job opportunity for a Developer to join their eCommerce team. We are looking for you to bring your passion for eCommerce systems and development into their eCommerce team! This role falls into our eCommerce team which consists of amazing, innovative individuals and are focused on developing and improving their internal eCommerce and instore systems.

