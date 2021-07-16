Front End Developer

Option of working remotely or at our Centurion office, or combination of both, preferred candidates are those that run a start-up.
Job Type: On-Demand, Part-time
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Implement new systems and perform system maintenance based upon client requirements.
- Develop implementation plans, test plans and documentation for new and existing projects
- Work on program changes under direction of Project Manager
- Estimating development timelines
- Solving technical problems
- Test the software with various forms of testing including Stress, Integration and Unit
- Conduct post implementation monitoring and support
- Compile and maintain technical and support documentation
- API creation/ integrations
- Develop, enhance, and maintain applications that conform to user requirements and specified architectural design in the ecommerce space (websites and web applications)
REQUIREMENTS:
- Relevant IT qualification
- Minimum 1 years of relevant professional experience
- Energetic self-starter with knowledge of javascript
- Experience with responsive HTML5 web design and layout using CSS/ SASS
- Experience with REACT will be an advantage.
- Experience with Magento 2 & ecommerce will be an advantage.
- MySQL or Microsoft SQL Server
- Source Version Control like Github or BitBucket
- Own IT start-up company
Desired Skills:
- javascript
- HTML5
- CSS/ SASS
- REACT
- Magento 2
- Mysql
- Sql Server
- BitBucket
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A Growing in Southern Africa have an exciting job opportunity for a Developer to join their eCommerce team. We are looking for you to bring your passion for eCommerce systems and development into their eCommerce team! This role falls into our eCommerce team which consists of amazing, innovative individuals and are focused on developing and improving their internal eCommerce and instore systems.