The Role: A leader in the financial services space is on the lookout for an IT Development Manager to join their exciting and diverse team. This person will Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.
Skills and Experience: COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
- Knowledge of relevant systems and products
- Communication skills
- Planning and organising skills
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
- 5-7 years?? senior development experience
- 2-3 years?? management experience
- Relevant IT qualification
- Relevant post graduate IT qualification
- Java background experience