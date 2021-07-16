IT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Jul 16, 2021

The Role: A leader in the financial services space is on the lookout for an IT Development Manager to join their exciting and diverse team. This person will Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Skills and Experience: COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

  • Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of relevant systems and products
  • Communication skills
  • Planning and organising skills

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

  • 5-7 years?? senior development experience
  • 2-3 years?? management experience
  • Relevant IT qualification
  • Relevant post graduate IT qualification
  • Java background experience

