IT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

The Role: A leader in the financial services space is on the lookout for an IT Development Manager to join their exciting and diverse team. This person will Manage and guide a team of developers in their day-to-day activities in an efficient and professional manner, ensuring all team targets are met.

Skills and Experience: COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Knowledge of the software development life cycle (SDLC)

Knowledge of relevant systems and products

Communication skills

Planning and organising skills

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS

5-7 years?? senior development experience

2-3 years?? management experience

Relevant IT qualification

Relevant post graduate IT qualification

Java background experience

