Jnr/Mid Java Developers x 2

Java Developer Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing Java-based applications.

Analysing user requirements to inform application design.

Defining application objectives and functionality.

Aligning application design with business goals.

Developing and testing software.

Debugging and resolving technical problems that arise.

Producing detailed design documentation.

Recommending changes to existing Java infrastructure.

Developing multimedia applications.

Developing documentation to assist users.

Ensuring continuous professional self-development.

Experience in J2SE and J2EE, MySQL, MS SQL Server, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and JQuery.

Java Developer Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or related field.

2-5 Years related experience

Experience with user interface design, database structures, and statistical analyses.

Analytical mindset and good problem-solving skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

Good organizational skills.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Attention to detail.

Please note that should you not receive feedback within 14 Days, your application has been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position