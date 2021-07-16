Job Title: Scrum Master

Area: Software Development & Integration

Purpose: We are looking for a leader that understands Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery and have a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure projects in agile teams. The successful SM will be responsible for owning the delivery of agile projects end-to-end, ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.

Key Performance Areas Solid experience of Scrum Process

Experienced with LEAN principles

Disciplined approach to agile process

Continuous improvement

Keeping development team productive

Resolving impediments in process

Building team culture and productivity

Ensure agile tooling is utilised and up to date

Take responsibility for multiple projects simultaneously.

Build and communicate vision of project

Lead team to deliver on vision

Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting

Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery

Weekly customer reporting

Organising and driving monthly steering committee meetings

Regular customer engagement and feedback

Managing and mitigating project risks

Dependency management

Ensure contractual obligations are met

Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product

Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly

Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner

Control scope at a detailed level

Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines

Key Responsibilities Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization

Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as: Studying business needs and eliciting requirements Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality Preparing Release Notes Post Go-Live Reporting Developing and maintaining User Guides



Candidate Requirements A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred

More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment

Telco experience (Preferable)

Digital experience (a Must)

Financial experience (a Must)

Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously

Beneficial to come from a Project Management and Business Analyst background

Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion

High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.

Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.

Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.