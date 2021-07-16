Scrum Master
Scrum Master
Software Development & Integration
We are looking for a leader that understands Bespoke Software Development & Integration project delivery and have a proven track record of successfully delivering high pressure projects in agile teams. The successful SM will be responsible for owning the delivery of agile projects end-to-end, ensuring we deliver what our clients need to enable their business to grow in value.
Key Performance Areas
- Solid experience of Scrum Process
- Experienced with LEAN principles
- Disciplined approach to agile process
- Continuous improvement
- Keeping development team productive
- Resolving impediments in process
- Building team culture and productivity
- Ensure agile tooling is utilised and up to date
- Take responsibility for multiple projects simultaneously.
- Build and communicate vision of project
- Lead team to deliver on vision
- Develop and drive plan for each agile meeting
- Develop and drive a plan for successful project delivery
- Weekly customer reporting
- Organising and driving monthly steering committee meetings
- Regular customer engagement and feedback
- Managing and mitigating project risks
- Dependency management
- Ensure contractual obligations are met
- Clearly understand the functional requirements of the product
- Assist Product Owner and Product Team (Business Analysts and User Experience Designers) in defining and communicating the requirements clearly
- Assist Business Analyst to write user stories and acceptance criteria in collaboration with Product Owner
- Control scope at a detailed level
- Manage agile scope changes to protect delivery timelines
Key Responsibilities
- Work closely with the development teams, product owners and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.
- High velocity communicator making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays & other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.
- Runs daily, weekly and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.
- Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.
- Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives
- Research and educate the teams regarding utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools
- Provide update reports on Agile process for the wider organization
- Facilitate the communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.
- Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog
- Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team
- Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.
- Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices
- Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company
- Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice
- Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as:
- Studying business needs and eliciting requirements
- Documenting requirements into a product backlog with clear and unambiguous acceptance criteria and business rules
- Ensuring that the requirements are delivered in the implemented solution, on time and of a top quality
- Preparing Release Notes
- Post Go-Live Reporting
- Developing and maintaining User Guides
Candidate Requirements
- A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM) preferred,
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Tertiary Degree in Commerce, IT or Engineering preferred
- More than 5 years as Scrum Master in Agile Environment
- Telco experience (Preferable)
- Digital experience (a Must)
- Financial experience (a Must)
- Ability to work on multiple project simultaneously
- Beneficial to come from a Project Management and Business Analyst background
- Solid experience coming from a Custom Development background
- Ability to understand technical issues at a high level
- Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines
- Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decision in a collaborative fashion
- High attention to detail and sense of ownership and responsibility
- Excellent understanding of Agile methodologies and best practice, including experience as an Agile Coach and Scrum Master in a number of software development teams and industries.
- Ability to recognize areas for improvement and implement or work worth others to make the necessary process changes.
- Excellent communication and inter-personal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers and Product Owners to senior management and executives.
- Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.
Desirable:
- Knowledge and experience in the use of enterprise Agile frameworks, e.g. SAFe, LeSS, DaD or SoS
- Being an active Agile community participant.
In Summary:
- Energetic and resilient
- Great communicator
- People person with strong personalities yet humble
- Proven ability to deal with difficult situation/people
- Creative people that like to experiment
- Knows there Agile/Scrum stuff and knows when to bend the rules or adapt the implementation
- Must have REAL Scrum Master experience (ideally 5+ years)
- Familiar with XP Practices like pairing, refactoring, test first, automation
- Are aware and can guide a team into/through these but not be able to code them
Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.
