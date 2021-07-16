Software Engineer / Game Developer – Augmented Reality

About:
Client Facing role
The Application Engineer – Augmented Reality candidate will be responsible for investigating and analysing customer business processes, matching their challenges and requirements with the Company’s ability to offer solutions and demonstrating the business value of offerings to potential customers.
This individual will be required to interact extensively with prospects and customers, primarily supporting sales in a technical capacity, developing solutions for customers and secondarily assisting with customer support
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications
- BSC Computer Engineering Degree / Computer Science
- BEngSc in Digital Arts (Game Design)
- BA Digital Arts (Game Design)
Skills & Experience:
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in JavaScript programming
- 1 – 2 years’ experience in User Experience (UX) Design
- Good presentation skills
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite
- Access to reliable transport
- Availability for occasional business travel
- Must be Interest in cutting edge technologies
- Energetic and results-oriented
- Outstanding problem-solving and trouble shooting skills
- Solution-oriented approach
- Analytical and reporting skills
- Project coordination skills, planning, organising & execution skills
- Ability to work under pressure and extreme time constraints
- Fast, continuous learner
- Ability to interact and communicate successfully with people at all organisational
- Ability to multi-task
- Team player
- Perseverance and resilience
- Can work remotely with minimal supervision
- Think out of the box
- A ‘Can do’ approach and quick learner
Main Duties:
The main duties of this position are listed below, and applicants will be required to demonstrate that they are able to perform these duties throughout a vigorous selection process:
Pre-sales Technical Requirements
- Analyse client requirements, contributing to the design of the required AR Technology Solutions, inputting into the scope of work (SOW)
- Provide input into the design and definition of the Proof of Concept and business case development
- Develop and present technical presentations and customised demonstrations of Augmented Reality Solutions to prospects and customers
Solution Development and Delivery
- Design, configure, and customise functional and technical AR solution requirements, aligned with client needs.
- Complete consulting work on or off-site as needed on an adhoc or as part of an agreed SOW.
- Develop an AR experience for the customer using AR software platforms and JavaScript and CSS programming.
- Complete solution testing that covers various user cases and scenarios
- Plan, manage and perform customer adoption to ensure proper usage of and business returns from AR.
- Training and mentoring to ensure user adoption.
- Report on project balance scorecard measures of improvements achieved.
- Installation and configuration of software for customers use.
Solution Maintenance and Customer Support
- Identify, troubleshoot, and proactively resolve incidents and problems within the solutions
- Develop new or enhanced methods and techniques to continuously improve the system performance
- Perform system diagnostics, troubleshooting and ongoing day-to-day system maintenance
- Provide end user support of the software and solution
- Supporting the P1 Support Desk with specialist knowledge on AR and related products
- Support customer satisfaction initiatives by creating reference accounts, documenting Return on Investments.
Business Growth
- Contribute to the growth of P1’s business revenue stream in the assigned opportunities through supporting and identifying new initiatives related to software, services, training and maintenance (support) sales.
Desired Skills:
- Augmented Reality
- Virtual Reality Apps
- JavaScript
- CSS
- HTML
- IoT
- Scope of Work (SOW)
- Microsoft Office Skills
- Presentation Skills
- UX
- User Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Industrial Engineering
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A growing South African based business specialising in the provision of IT solutions to product development and manufacturing companies.